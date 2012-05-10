FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: Venezuelan electricity sector, a case of public ownership
May 10, 2012

TEXT-Fitch: Venezuelan electricity sector, a case of public ownership

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 10 - The Venezuelan electricity sector (SEN) is controlled by the public
sector, following its nationalization in July 2007, according to Fitch Ratings. 
Sector planning and policy design is the responsibility of the Ministry of
Popular Power for Electricity (MPPE) while service provision is reserved to the
state; through Corporacion Electrica Nacional S.A. (CORPOELEC); a vertically
integrated monopoly in charge of generation, transmission, distribution and
retail of electricity.  CORPOELEC's monopolistic condition as the sole provider
of electricity services in the country highlights its strategic importance for
the electricity sector and the economy as a whole. CORPOELEC's tight integration
into the public sector is determined by its close to 100% public ownership, its
dependence on public funding to carry on its day to day operations as a result
of a tariff freeze in place since 2002, as well as the strict budgetary control
to which the company is subject to. 	
	
The SEN operates with a negative reserve margin as it cannot continuously meet 	
the system's load due to lack of firm thermoelectric energy, a sub optimal 	
supply of fuels that may restrict the dispatch of thermoelectric plants and to 	
bottleneck problems in transmission and distribution infrastructure. This 	
situation, compounded by the system's dependence on hydroelectric generation and	
the poor maintenance of current thermoelectric capacity, has required the 	
government to scheduled a rationing program of approximately 770 MW per day 	
during 2012 in order to avoid a major collapse of the system as a Peak Demand 	
above 18,000 MW would overload high tension transmission lines used to export 	
energy from the southern region of Venezuela, where the bulk of hydroelectric 	
capacity is located, to the rest of the country.	
	
Venezuelan total electricity generation has experienced an average growth rate 	
of 5% per year between 2001 and 2012 as consumption growth has been increasingly	
driven by public expenditure in social programs, infrastructure and housing 	
projects. Future electricity demand growth will be linked to the public funding 	
of various large scale public projects including oil sector projects in 'La Faja	
del Orinoco'.  To meet this growth, MPPE plans to increase the SEN's total 	
capacity by 11,212 MW during the period 2012 - 2018, which will require 	
investments of approximately $23 billion. 	
	
Timely access to public funding will be critical as the slow disbursement of 	
public funds has become a key constraint impacting the degree of project 	
execution for the sector, postponing in turn the incorporation of much needed 	
thermoelectric generation capacity and the expansion of transmission and 	
distribution infrastructure.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 	
'www.fitchvenezuela.com' 	
	
The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
