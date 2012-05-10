TEXT-Fitch: Venezuelan electricity sector, a case of public ownership

May 10 - The Venezuelan electricity sector (SEN) is controlled by the public sector, following its nationalization in July 2007, according to Fitch Ratings. Sector planning and policy design is the responsibility of the Ministry of Popular Power for Electricity (MPPE) while service provision is reserved to the state; through Corporacion Electrica Nacional S.A. (CORPOELEC); a vertically integrated monopoly in charge of generation, transmission, distribution and retail of electricity. CORPOELEC's monopolistic condition as the sole provider of electricity services in the country highlights its strategic importance for the electricity sector and the economy as a whole. CORPOELEC's tight integration into the public sector is determined by its close to 100% public ownership, its dependence on public funding to carry on its day to day operations as a result of a tariff freeze in place since 2002, as well as the strict budgetary control to which the company is subject to. The SEN operates with a negative reserve margin as it cannot continuously meet the system's load due to lack of firm thermoelectric energy, a sub optimal supply of fuels that may restrict the dispatch of thermoelectric plants and to bottleneck problems in transmission and distribution infrastructure. This situation, compounded by the system's dependence on hydroelectric generation and the poor maintenance of current thermoelectric capacity, has required the government to scheduled a rationing program of approximately 770 MW per day during 2012 in order to avoid a major collapse of the system as a Peak Demand above 18,000 MW would overload high tension transmission lines used to export energy from the southern region of Venezuela, where the bulk of hydroelectric capacity is located, to the rest of the country. Venezuelan total electricity generation has experienced an average growth rate of 5% per year between 2001 and 2012 as consumption growth has been increasingly driven by public expenditure in social programs, infrastructure and housing projects. Future electricity demand growth will be linked to the public funding of various large scale public projects including oil sector projects in 'La Faja del Orinoco'. To meet this growth, MPPE plans to increase the SEN's total capacity by 11,212 MW during the period 2012 - 2018, which will require investments of approximately $23 billion. Timely access to public funding will be critical as the slow disbursement of public funds has become a key constraint impacting the degree of project execution for the sector, postponing in turn the incorporation of much needed thermoelectric generation capacity and the expansion of transmission and distribution infrastructure. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchvenezuela.com' Applicable Criteria and