TEXT-S&P: ports sector ratings depend largely on economy
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: ports sector ratings depend largely on economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that the fortunes, and
the ratings, of many of the world's ports largely depend on global and regional
economic trends. The report, "Port And Port  Infrastructure Ratings Move With
The Economic Tide," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, notes that though Standard & Poor's looks at many factors when
evaluating a port's credit strength, the regional economy holds the greatest
sway.

That said, other factors, such as political situations, ship-size capacity, 
and revenue mix can also be major rating factors for ports. The report details 
ratings of many of the major global ports.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

