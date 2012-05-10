FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: medical professional liability insurance underwriting results solid
May 10, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: medical professional liability insurance underwriting results solid

May 10 - The medical professional liability insurance (MPLI) 	
market continues to stand out as a relatively strong corner of the U.S. 	
property/casualty business, with recent underwriting performance remaining 	
favorable. However, Fitch Ratings sees more difficult market fundamentals ahead,	
as reflected in the MPLI industry segment results.	
	
MPLI represents a relatively small and specialized segment of the broader 	
property/casualty market, accounting for about 2% of written premiums. Still, 	
MPLI has been a stand-out in terms of profitability, with considerably better 	
combined ratios than other commercial lines segments. Over the period between 	
2007 and 2011, MPLI posted a solid average calendar year combined ratio of 	
85.3%.	
	
Favorable loss reserve development from prior underwriting periods has been a 	
key factor supporting better MPLI results. Over the last five years, favorable 	
reserve development has averaged 23% of written premiums annually. 	
	
We believe this reflects the inherent conservatism of MPLI writers in their 	
incurred loss reporting. MPLI segment loss reserves, in our opinion, remain 	
significantly redundant, while the overall industry reserve position has 	
weakened recently, and MPLI insurers are likely to generate favorable reserve 	
development in future years.	
	
Despite these positive underwriting trends, market fundamentals are weak. Annual	
written premium volume has shrunk by 16% since year-end 2006. This decline was 	
driven by declining premium rates and the continued movement of physicians to 	
hospitals and larger medical practice groups that are more likely to 	
self-insure.	
	
In contrast to other commercial lines segments, where insurers have recently 	
gained pricing traction, MPLI premium rates are more likely to remain flat or 	
even fall in future years. We expect this to lead to a deterioration of 	
underwriting results.	
	
MPLI specialty writers have reported solid capital growth over the last several 	
years. This puts insurers in a strong position to withstand future operating 	
volatility, but opportunities to deploy capital in the segment are more limited.	
	
As a result, significant market consolidation has occurred, with several 	
acquisitions closed over the last two years. Acquirers have included The Doctors	
Co. Group, ProAssurance Corp., and Berkshire Hathaway. 	
	
Discouraging revenue growth prospects may lead more MPLI writers to pursue 	
mergers and acquisitions in future years, but we believe there are limiting 	
factors that may slow consolidation. Following the recent wave of acquisitions, 	
there are fewer potential targets with sufficient scale to be acquired. 	
Moreover, most smaller MPLI writers' incentive to merge is lessened by their 	
current strong capital position and mutual or risk retention group 	
organizational structure. 	
	
For a detailed review of recent MPLI market performance and the industry 	
outlook, including perspectives on consolidation, see "Medical Professional 	
Liability Insurance Update," dated May 8, 2012, at www.fitchratings.com.

