May 10, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Berkshire Hathaway Finance notes 'AA+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'AA+' senior debt rating to Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp.'s (BHFC) $1.6
billion senior notes. The notes are being issued in three tranches: $750 million
1.6% senior notes due 2017, $350 million 3.0% senior notes due 2022, and $500
million 4.4% senior notes due 2042.	
	
The assigned rating is based on the ratings on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 
 (BRK; AA+/Negative/A-1+), BHFC's ultimate parent, reflecting BRK's
extremely strong competitive position, very strong earnings, very strong
liquidity position, and conservative financial leverage and coverage metrics.
These factors are offset to some extent, in our opinion, by the company's high
tolerance for equity investment, which has resulted in the company's insurance
subsidiaries' statutory capital being volatile and their capital adequacy being
less than what we typically expect to see for the rating category. The issue of 	
management succession at BRK is also an offsetting factor.	
	
BRK fully guarantees BHFC's new note issuance. BHFC will use the net proceeds 	
of this issuance to replace $1 billion of 4% notes that matured on April 15, 	
2012, and to repay a portion of the $700 million aggregate principal 4.75% 	
notes scheduled to mature on May 15, 2012. BHFC's borrowings are used to fund 	
the finance operations of Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc., a wholly owned 	
subsidiary of Clayton Homes Inc. The debt associated with these operations is 	
treated as operating leverage. Clayton is a vertically integrated manufactured 	
housing company.	
	
BRK's adjusted debt leverage and interest coverage (excluding the separately 	
rated subsidiaries MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. and Burlington Northern 	
Santa Fe Corp.) are conservative. Debt leverage was 12.9% as of March 31, 	
2012. Interest coverage was 18.9x for full-year 2011.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
New Rating	
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp.	
 $1.6 Bil. Senior notes                     AA+	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

