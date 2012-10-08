TEXT-S&P affirms Jamaica's sovereign credit ratings

Overview -- Our ratings on Jamaica reflect its high general government debt and interest burden; limited fiscal, monetary, and external flexibility; low growth prospects; and vulnerability to natural disasters. -- Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses are the country's political stability and relatively developed domestic capital markets. -- We are affirming our 'B-/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings on Jamaica. -- The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of a downgrade if the government fails to staunch the decline in foreign exchange reserves and contain the resulting increase in its external vulnerability. Rating Action On Oct. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-/B' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Jamaica. The outlook remains negative. The 'B' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains unchanged. Rationale Our ratings on Jamaica reflect its high general government debt and interest burden; limited fiscal, monetary, and external flexibility; low growth prospects; and vulnerability to natural disasters due to its location in the hurricane belt. They also reflect the country's political stability and relatively developed domestic capital markets. The country's continued low growth prospects, with GDP likely to expand only 1% or less this year, along with a recently declining trend in the level of foreign exchange reserves, highlight its credit weaknesses. The general government debt burden was about 126% of GDP in 2011, and we expect it to remain at a similar level in 2013. Outlook The negative outlook incorporates our expectation that the government will continue to rely on the domestic capital market, multilateral funding, and possible international issuances to finance its fiscal and external gap in the short term. We also expect that the government will take additional measures in case lower-than-expected GDP growth or higher-than-expected increases in the public-sector salary bill threaten to undermine its budget targets for the current fiscal year. A prolonged loss of foreign exchange reserves could weaken investor confidence and raise the risk of greater exchange rate volatility, which could exacerbate the government's already high debt burden. If the government fails to stabilize Jamaica's external account, the resulting further loss of external liquidity would likely lead to a lower rating. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if the government is able to staunch the recent loss of external liquidity, as well as present a credible medium-term economic plan (likely along with a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund) that begins to reduce its high debt burden and leads to better prospects for economic growth. Related Criteria And Research -- Jamaica Short-Term Rating Raised To 'B' On Criteria Change, Aug. 13, 2012 -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Jamaica, Feb. 22, 2012 -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Jamaica Sovereign Credit Rating B-/Negative/B Transfer & Convertibility Assessment B Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 3