TEXT-S&P affirms Jamaica's sovereign credit ratings
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Jamaica's sovereign credit ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- Our ratings on Jamaica reflect its high general government debt and 
interest burden; limited fiscal, monetary, and external flexibility; low 
growth prospects; and vulnerability to natural disasters. 
     -- Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses are the country's political 
stability and relatively developed domestic capital markets.
     -- We are affirming our 'B-/B' long- and short-term foreign and local 
currency issuer credit ratings on Jamaica.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of a 
downgrade if the government fails to staunch the decline in foreign exchange 
reserves and contain the resulting increase in its external vulnerability.

Rating Action
On Oct. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-/B' long- 
and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Jamaica. The outlook remains 
negative. The 'B' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains 
unchanged.

Rationale
Our ratings on Jamaica reflect its high general government debt and interest 
burden; limited fiscal, monetary, and external flexibility; low growth 
prospects; and vulnerability to natural disasters due to its location in the 
hurricane belt. They also reflect the country's political stability and 
relatively developed domestic capital markets.

The country's continued low growth prospects, with GDP likely to expand only 
1% or less this year, along with a recently declining trend in the level of 
foreign exchange reserves, highlight its credit weaknesses. The general 
government debt burden was about 126% of GDP in 2011, and we expect it to 
remain at a similar level in 2013.

Outlook
The negative outlook incorporates our expectation that the government will 
continue to rely on the domestic capital market, multilateral funding, and 
possible international issuances to finance its fiscal and external gap in the 
short term. We also expect that the government will take additional measures 
in case lower-than-expected GDP growth or higher-than-expected increases in 
the public-sector salary bill threaten to undermine its budget targets for the 
current fiscal year. 

A prolonged loss of foreign exchange reserves could weaken investor confidence 
and raise the risk of greater exchange rate volatility, which could exacerbate 
the government's already high debt burden. If the government fails to 
stabilize Jamaica's external account, the resulting further loss of external 
liquidity would likely lead to a lower rating.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if the government is able to 
staunch the recent loss of external liquidity, as well as present a credible 
medium-term economic plan (likely along with a new agreement with the 
International Monetary Fund) that begins to reduce its high debt burden and 
leads to better prospects for economic growth.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Jamaica
 Sovereign Credit Rating                  B-/Negative/B      
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment     B                  
 Senior Unsecured                         B-                 
  Recovery Rating                         3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
