TEXT-Fitch rates Invesco managers VMTP shares funds 'AAA'
May 10, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Invesco managers VMTP shares funds 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned 'AAA' ratings to approximately $220.5
million of Variable Rate Muni Term Preferred Shares (VMTP Shares) issued by
three municipal closed-end funds managed by Invesco. A complete list of the
funds and the associated VMTP Shares is included at the end of this rating
action commentary.	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
The 'AAA' ratings are based on asset coverage provided to the VMTP Shares by the	
funds' portfolios, structural protections afforded by mandatory deleveraging 	
provisions in the event of asset coverage declines, the legal and regulatory 	
parameters that govern the funds' operations and the capabilities of Invesco as 	
investment adviser.	
	
LEVERAGE	
	
The funds will use the gross proceeds from the sale of the VMTP Shares to fully 	
redeem the funds' outstanding Auction Rate Preferred Shares. The VMTP Shares are	
variable-rate preferred stock with three-year terms, and are privately placed. 	
	
ASSET COVERAGE	
	
As of Feb. 29, 2012, the funds' pro forma asset coverage ratios, as calculated 	
in accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization (OC) tests per 	
the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's criteria, were in excess of 	
100%, which is the minimum threshold required under such 'AAA' rating 	
guidelines.	
	
As of the same date, the funds' pro forma asset coverage ratios for total 	
outstanding preferred shares, as calculated in accordance with the Investment 	
Company Act of 1940, were in excess of the minimum asset coverage of 225% 	
required by the funds' governing documents (Minimum Asset Coverage Test). 	
	
Also as of the same date, the funds' pro forma effective leverage ratios were 	
below the maximum leverage ratio of 45% allowed by the funds' governing 	
documents (Effective Leverage Test). 	
	
In the event of asset coverage declines, the funds' governing documents will 	
require the funds to reduce leverage in order to restore compliance with the OC 	
test(s) breaching the required threshold(s).	
	
THE FUNDS	
	
The funds are closed-end management investment companies regulated by the 	
Investment Company Act of 1940. The funds currently invest primarily in 	
investment grade quality municipal bonds.	
	
Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., is	
the funds' adviser, responsible for the funds' overall investment strategies and	
their implementation. Invesco Ltd. had approximately $672.8 billion of assets 	
under management as of March 31, 2012.	
	
RATING SENSITIVITY	
	
The ratings assigned to the VMTP shares may be sensitive to material changes in 	
the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or market risk of the funds. 	
A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver 	
could cause ratings to be lowered by Fitch. 	
	
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines applicable to debt and 	
preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the criteria 	
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at 	
'www.fitchratings.com'. The assigned ratings are as follow:	
	
--$76,800,000 of Series 2015/6-VTN VMTP Shares, with a liquidation preference of	
$100,000 per share, due June 1, 2015, issued by Invesco Van Kampen Trust For 	
Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN), rated 'AAA';	
	
--$130,100,000 of Series 2015/6-VPV VMTP Shares, with a liquidation preference 	
of $100,000 per share, due June 1, 2015, issued by Invesco Van Kampen 	
Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV), rated 'AAA'; 	
	
--$13,600,000 of Series 2015/6-IQN VMTP Shares, with a liquidation preference of	
$100,000 per share, due June 1, 2015, issued by Invesco New York Quality 	
Municipal Securities (IQN), rated 'AAA'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
