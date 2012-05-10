FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Ing Bank Mexico to 'BB-/B' from 'BBB/A-3'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We changed the group status for ING Bank Mexico to a nonstrategic 	
subsidiary from strategic as the Mexican operations are no longer aligned with 	
the parent's long-term strategy. 	
     -- We lowered our global-scale rating to 'BB-/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' and 	
Mexican national-scale rating to 'mxA-/mxA-2' from 'mxAA/mxA-1+' on the bank.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that ING Bank Mexico will 	
maintain its adequate capitalization and a risk-adjusted capital ratio at 	
about 8% in the short term. 	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its global scale 	
issuer credit rating (ICR) to 'BB-/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' and Mexican 	
national-scale rating to 'mxA-/mxA-2' from 'mxAA/mxA-1+' on ING Bank Mexico 	
S.A. In addition, we have lowered our rating on the bank's UDIS125.2 million 	
(MXN400 million) nonpreferred, noncumulative, subordinated nonstop-up notes to 	
'mxBBB' from 'mxAA-'.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade follows our revision of the bank's group status to a 	
nonstrategic subsidiary status from strategic. We believe that the business 	
operation in Mexico is no longer aligned with the long-term strategy of the 	
parent bank ING Bank N.V. As such, the ICR rating on ING Bank Mexico will 	
receive no parent support for its stand-alone credit profile (SACP).	
	
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on ING Bank Mexico's on its "weak" 	
business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position 	
and liquidity, and "below average" funding (as our criteria define it). 	
	
Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to 	
determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an ICR. Our 	
anchor SACP for a commercial bank operating only in Mexico is 'bbb'. In our 	
view, the main risk for the banks operating in Mexico is economic risk. This 	
is due to the population's low income level (from a global perspective) and 	
the decrease in payment capacity amid low level of domestic savings. In 	
addition, banks face challenges associated with lending within a legal 	
framework that is still establishing a track record of creditor rights. 	
However, underwriting standards have improved. Additionally, we do not view 	
any asset bubbles in the Mexican economy. Industry risk is not as high, due to 	
conservative regulation, but supervision still needs to be strengthened. 	
Healthy competitive dynamics drive the lending system. Funding is based on 	
stable deposits, while the domestic debt markets are rapidly expanding. We 	
classify the Mexican government as supportive to its banking system due to 	
past experience and our belief that it has the capacity to help banks 	
withstand problems.	
	
We consider ING Bank Mexico business position as "weak" due to volatile 	
results and lower revenue, as evidenced in the first-quarter results, and we 	
expect this to continue. The bank's management and strategy is healthy and is 	
reflected in effective corporate governance and risk management policies. 	
	
Our "adequate" assessment of capital and earnings of ING Bank Mexico is 	
supported by our expectations of a projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio 	
of 8.5% in the next 24 months. We consider the bank has a moderate quality of 	
capital and earnings that reflects the high volatility of its operations. The 	
moderate earnings capacity reflects the negative trend that ING Bank Mexico 	
has posted on its net income in the last two years.	
	
We view ING Bank Mexico's risk position as "adequate" due to a lower volume of 	
intermediation and therefore lower exposure on its balance sheet. This also 	
reduces the complexity of the bank's products. 	
	
We view ING Bank Mexico's funding position as "below average", as the bank 	
doesn't receive retail deposits. Repurchase operations, security loans, and 	
its capital are the main funding sources for ING Bank Mexico. The bank 	
maintains sufficient liquidity lines to support its operations. Our assessment 	
of liquidity is adequate.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. In our view, ING Bank Mexico's business and risk 	
positions, capital and earnings, and funding and liquidity already reflect the 	
change in the parent's global strategy, and our base-case scenario doesn't 	
expect these  assessments to deteriorate. Ratings could be lowered if the 	
bank's capital shrinks, resulting in RAC of less than 8%.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating          BB-/Stable/B	
	
SACP                          bb-	
 Anchor                       bbb	
 Business Position            Weak (-2)	
 Capital and Earnings         Adequate (0)	
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)	
 Funding and Liquidity        Below Average and Adequate (-1)	
	
Support                       3	
 GRE Support                  0	
 Group Support                3	
 Sovereign Support            0	
	
Additional Factors            0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology & Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology for Banks, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
     -- Mexican Financial Institutions Are Likely To Feel Little Or No Impact 	
From The Recent U.S. Downgrade, Aug. 25, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
ING Bank Mexico S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Foreign Currency                      BB-/Stable/B       BBB-/Stable/A-3	
  Local Currency                        mxA-/Stable/mxA-2  mxAA/Stable/mxA-1+	
 Subordinated                           mxBBB              mxAA-	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

