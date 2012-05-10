FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P on new rules for U.S. non-bank financial cos
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P on new rules for U.S. non-bank financial cos

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 10 - When the global financial markets are in crisis, the risk that one
or a few nonbank financial companies could destabilize the financial system
rises, said an article published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled
"New Regulatory Rules Likely Will Have A Limited Impact On U.S. Nonbank
Financial Company Ratings." In an effort to manage this risk, Title I of the
Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act created the Financial
Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) under the U.S. Treasury.	
	
"We expect the FSOC's final rules will apply to only a handful of rated 	
entities and will have a minimal, if any, ratings impact on traditional and 	
alternative asset managers, independent brokers, finance companies, and 	
insurance companies," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Charles Rauch. 	
"However, the FSOC may determine that a number of open-end investment 	
companies, specifically large money market funds, could pose a threat to U.S. 	
financial stability," said Mr. Rauch. "If that happens and if the Federal 	
Reserve imposes capital, liquidity, or other requirements, we believe that 	
money market funds' operational flexibility and ability to compete effectively 	
could weaken."	
	
The FSOC's purpose is to determine whether a nonbank financial company poses a 	
threat to U.S. financial stability. If the FSOC determines that a nonbank 	
financial company poses a threat, the Board of Governors of the Federal 	
Reserve will supervise the entity and subject it to a higher level of 	
regulatory supervision, known as "prudential standards." 	
	
Separately, new rules and principles for exchanges and clearinghouses could 	
ultimately prove beneficial. Title I of Dodd-Frank excludes these entities 	
from the definition of nonbank financial companies. Instead, the SEC and CFTC 	
will continue to supervise exchanges and clearinghouses per Title 	
VIII--Payment, Clearing, and Settlement Supervision.	
	
"We believe new regulations have the potential to strengthen clearinghouses' 	
financial safeguard packages by requiring them to hold more financial 	
resources--such as margin, guarantee funds, and clearinghouse capital--to 	
cover member defaults," said Mr. Rauch. "Consequently, we currently don't 	
expect the regulations to lead to any adverse rating actions. But we could 	
consider raising ratings if clearinghouses significantly strengthen their 	
financial resource packages to the point that they greatly exceed the 	
regulatory minimum standards."	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.