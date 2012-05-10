FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts IRIS II SPV Ltd rating to 'A (sf)'
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts IRIS II SPV Ltd rating to 'A (sf)'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'A
(sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' on the class 1 note issued by IRIS II SPV Ltd., a synthetic
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction (see list). 	
	
The class 1 note is a two-year note, which synthetically references a basket 	
of commercial mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities. Our 	
rating is directly linked to the rating on the repo counterparty, Societe 	
Generale, which provides support to the class 1 note as to the timely payment 	
of interest and ultimate payment of principal. The downgrade follows the 	
lowering of the rating on Societe Generale.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects of the Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. 	
     -- Revised Methodologies and Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 	
Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash 	
Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published June 10, 2002.	
 	
 	
RATING LOWERED	
	
IRIS II SPV Ltd. 	
Due 12/2011	
                    Rating               	
Class            To           From         	
1 notes          A (sf)       A+ (sf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.