TEXT-S&P: yield hunters seek speculative-grade assets
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: yield hunters seek speculative-grade assets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 8 - Demand for speculative-grade assets is still brisk, according to a
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research report published today titled
"Yield Seekers Flock To Speculative-Grade Assets."

"Several technical measures, such as the current yields, spreads, and issuance 
levels, indicate that the speculative-grade bond market remains resilient as 
investors seek more sources of yield," said Standard & Poor's Global Fixed 
Income Research Managing Director Diane Vazza.

Speculative-grade bond yields are at the lowest levels we have recorded since 
we started tracking our speculative-grade composite bond spread and yields in 
2003. Our composite average speculative-grade bond yield was 6.62% as of Sept. 
19, 2012--well below the historical average of 8.83% since the beginning of 
2004. Investor demand is supporting issuance levels that are on track to 
surpass issuance levels of the past several years. For the nine months ended 
Sept. 30, 2012, speculative-grade companies in the U.S. issued $196.8 billion 
in bonds--higher than the $153.8 billion issued during the same period last 
year.

Speculative-grade issuance has decreased to $7.1 billion from $8.6 billion 
over the past week as spreads have widened by eight basis points (bps) to 617 
bps. The speculative-grade spread is tighter than its one-year moving average 
of 674 bps and its five-year moving average of 752 bps. Investment-grade 
issuance has increased to $11.5 billion from $11.1 billion over the past week 
as spreads tightened by 7 bps to 191 bps. The investment-grade spread is 
tighter than its one-year moving average of 211 bps and its five-year moving 
average of 246 bps.

 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
