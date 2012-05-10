FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: bond market open to U.S. corporates
May 10, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: bond market open to U.S. corporates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 - Investment-grade corporate borrowers in the U.S. are taking
advantage of favorable credit markets as positive earnings news, stable rating
outlooks, and upgrades outpacing downgrades encourage investors, according to a
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services report just published on RatingsDirect. The
report, titled "U.S. Investment-Grade Corporate Borrowers Have Great Access To
The Bond Market," says that in the first quarter, both financial and
nonfinancial borrowers sold nearly $185 billion in debt compared with $133
billion in the same period a year ago. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV
segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated May 4, 2012.)	
	
Mixed signals about the U.S. economic recovery in the past three months have 	
pressured bond spreads over benchmarks that borrowers pay on their debt. 	
Stable rating outlooks on investment-grade issuers and upgrades have likely 	
also kept spreads in check. Meanwhile, yields in the secondary market on 	
five-year senior unsecured debt barely moved in the past 90 days as investors 	
adjusted to volatile Treasury yields. Industry-specific spreads show how key 	
economic sectors have a financing advantage over other sectors.	
 	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

