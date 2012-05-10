FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Yellow Media to 'CCC'
May 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Yellow Media to 'CCC'

Overview	
     -- The prospect of near-term debt restructuring at Montreal-based Yellow 	
Media Inc.  has increased, in Standard & Poor's opinion.	
     -- As a result, we are lowering our long-term corporate rating on Yellow 	
Media to 'CCC' from 'B-'. 	
     -- We are also lowering our issue-level rating on the company's senior 	
debt to 'CCC' from 'B-' and lowering our rating on the subordinated debt to 	
'CC' from 'CCC'; the recovery ratings on these debt obligations are unchanged.	
     -- Finally, we are keeping all the ratings on Yellow Media on 	
CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications Dec. 5, 	
2011.	
     -- The CreditWatch listing reflects our concern about the increased 	
likelihood of near-term debt restructure, which is aimed at aligning the 	
company's capital structure to deteriorating operations as well as addressing 	
the refinancing of sizable debt maturities in 2013 and beyond.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on Montreal-based Yellow Media Inc. by two notches to 	
'CCC' from 'B-'. 	
	
At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the 	
company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC' (the same as the corporate credit 	
rating on Yellow Media) from 'B-'. The recovery rating on the debt is 	
unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in 	
the event of a default. Standard & Poor's also lowered its issue-level rating 	
on Yellow Media's subordinated debt to 'CC' (two notches below the corporate 	
credit rating on the company) from 'CCC'. The recovery rating on this debt is 	
unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery 	
in a default situation. 	
	
In addition, we lowered the ratings on the company's preferred shares 	
outstanding to 'D' (default) from 'C', owing to the nonpayment of dividends on 	
these securities when due.	
	
Finally, we are keeping all our ratings on the company on CreditWatch, where 	
they were placed with negative implications Dec. 5, 2011. At March 31, 2012, 	
the company had about C$2 billion of gross debt and about C$732 million of 	
preferred shares outstanding.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade primarily reflects Yellow Media's heightened risk of a near-term 	
debt restructure given the significant refinancing risk for its debt 	
maturities in 2013 and beyond, as well as our view that the company's current 	
capital structure is unsustainable against the backdrop of deteriorating 	
revenue and cash flow trends. For the quarter ended March 31, 2012, Yellow 	
Media's normalized revenue decline accelerated to 13.3% (17.3% on a reported 	
basis) on a year-over-year basis, driving a 21.3% (23.2%) drop in normalized 	
EBITDA; normalized revenue and EBITDA exclude the impact of the divested 	
LesPAC operations as well as contribution from Canpages and YPG USA. While 	
print revenue erosion (which accelerated to about 19% year-over-year) was 	
fairly consistent with our recently lowered expectations, growth in organic 	
online revenue (7.8%) was substantially weaker than our assumption of a 	
percent growth in the mid-to-high teens and well below the 22% that the 	
company posted in fourth-quarter 2011. The sharp slowdown of online revenue 	
growth at Yellow Media is of particular concern to us since market share gain 	
in this segment is critical to the company's long-term viability. Also, key 	
operating metrics such as customer count, customer renewal rates, and average 	
revenue per advertiser, have weakened notably relative to previous quarters. 	
Furthermore, in its quarterly reporting Yellow Media management cautioned that 	
in the most recent quarter it had observed changes in revenue trends that led 	
it to believe that online revenue growth would be slower than previously 	
expected and print declines would be steeper based on a more rapid and 	
enduring change than expected in late-2011.	
	
Although we still believe that Yellow Media should be able to generate 	
positive discretionary cash flow, at least in the next two years, we note that 	
internal cash flow will not be sufficient to repay the sizable amount of debt 	
maturing over this period. Moreover, given poor access to capital markets, we 	
also feel that the company will be challenged to refinance its debt 	
obligations. Yellow Media notes that its board of directors continues to 	
consider refinancing options with an objective of completing any transaction 	
or transactions within the current fiscal year. Furthermore, in its 	
first-quarter 2012 conference call with investors, the company noted that it 	
has been approached by certain bondholders with a restructuring plan, which it 	
is now reviewing. In our opinion, these corporate actions increase the 	
likelihood of debt restructure in the near term and our ratings reflect this 	
risk.   	
	
The ratings incorporate our reassessment of the company's business risk 	
profile as "vulnerable" (largely reflecting the acceleration of revenue and 	
cash flow declines) and a financial risk profile of "highly leveraged." We 	
view the company's liquidity as "weak" as per our definitions, primarily owing 	
to substantial risks with regard to the company's ability to repay its 2013 	
debt maturities. 	
	
Yellow Media is a holding company that owns Yellow Pages Group (YPG) and 	
Canpages Inc. YPG is Canada's largest telephone directories publisher and 	
owner and operator of the leading online advertising properties in Canada. 	
Since 2010, Yellow Media has also operated Canpages, including Canpages.ca, a 	
Canadian national online directory for local business and residential 	
searches. The company also provides national digital advertising through 	
Mediative--a digital advertising and marketing solutions provider to national 	
agencies and advertisers.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Yellow Media to 	
be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this 	
report.	
	
CreditWatch	
The company remains on CreditWatch negative. This CreditWatch placement 	
indicates that we could either affirm or lower the ratings on Yellow Media by 	
one or more notches in the near future. Standard & Poor's will likely resolve 	
this CreditWatch once it has had an opportunity to fully evaluate the measures 	
company management is taking to address its debt maturities. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions on Risks in The 	
Advertising Industry, Aug. 18, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Yellow Media Inc.	
Ratings Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch/Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                           To                 From	
Corporate credit rating    CCC/Watch Neg/--   B-/Watch Neg/--	
Senior unsecured debt      CCC/Watch Neg      B-/Watch Neg	
 Recovery rating           4                  4	
Subordinated debt          CC/Watch Neg       CCC/Watch Neg	
 Recovery rating           6                  6	
Preferred shares           D                  C/Watch Neg

