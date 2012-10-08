FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Aviation Capital's senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Aviation Capital's senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB-' to Aviation Capital
Group Corp.'s (ACG) $150 million Singapore Dollar senior unsecured debt issuance
under its multicurrency medium-term note programme. The long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of ACG is not impacted, since overall capitalization and leverage
subsequent this debt issuance were already incorporated in Fitch's rating review
of ACG on Sept. 12, 2012.

Ratings assigned to ACG reflect consistent operating performance, an attractive
aircraft portfolio, a diverse funding profile, appropriate leverage levels and
the relationship between ACG and its 100% owner, Pacific LifeCorp. (PLC, IDR
'A-').

ACG's credit profile has benefited from its ownership and demonstrated financial
support provided by PLC and its main insurance operating entity, Pacific Life
Insurance Company (PLIC, IDR 'A'), as reflected by the one notch uplift from
ACG's stand-alone credit profile of 'BB+'. However, Fitch views future support
as uncertain, particularly in a stress scenario.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes positive rating momentum is currently limited based on ACG's
current capitalization on a stand-alone basis. In addition, further uplift in
ACG's current ratings over the near term is not envisioned unless balance sheet
leverage is further reduced to below 3.5x. Conversely, negative rating actions
could result from an unwillingness or inability of PLC to provide timely
support. Significant deterioration in financial performance and a material
decline in operating cash flow resulting from significant weakening of sector or
economic conditions, or a meaningful increase in balance sheet leverage could
also generate negative rating momentum.

Fitch assigns the following rating:

Aviation Capital Group Corp.
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 12, 2011);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012);
--'Fitch Affirms Large Equipment Lessor Ratings Following Peer Review; Outlook
Stable' (Sept. 12, 2012);
--'Aircraft Leasing Sector Review' (July 18, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
Aircraft Leasing Sector Review

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.