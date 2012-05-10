TEXT-Fitch cuts 7 classes from BACM 2005-1

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes from Banc of America
Commercial Mortgage Inc., commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series
2005-1. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. 	
	
The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch modeled losses across the pool, 	
primarily attributed to declining performance and therefore increased loss 	
expectations on two loans which had transferred to special servicing since 	
Fitch's last rating action.  Eight loans (19.6% of the pool) are in special 	
servicing.	
	
Fitch modeled losses of 8.46% of the outstanding pool.  The expected losses of 	
the original pool are at 7.07%, which includes 2.09% in losses realized to date.	
Fitch has designated 32 loans (34.63%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which include 	
the eight specially serviced loans (19.60%).  Six of the Fitch Loans of Concern 	
(21.34% of the pool) are within the transaction's top 15 loans by unpaid 	
principal balance. 	
	
As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance 	
has reduced by 41.24% (including realized losses) to $1.36 billion from $2.32 	
billion at issuance. Six loans (6.26%) are currently defeased. Interest 	
shortfalls are affecting classes G through P. 	
	
The largest contributor to Fitch's modeled loss is the Tri-Estates Manufactured 	
Housing Community loan(2.94%) which is secured by a 902-pad manufactured housing	
community located in Bourbonnais, IL, about 50 miles south of Chicago. The loan 	
transferred to special servicing in August 2010 for imminent default.  The 	
special servicer filed for foreclosure in October 2010. Foreclosure had been 	
delayed due to the borrower filing for bankruptcy.  The bankruptcy stay was 	
lifted in June 2011 and a receiver was appointed in September 2011.  The 	
receiver is working to stabilize the property while foreclosure proceedings 	
continue.  	
	
The second largest contributor to modeled loss is secured by 576,620 square foot	
(sf) office building in downtown Cleveland, OH (2.57%). The loan, which matured 	
on April 1, 2012, had transferred to special servicing in January 2012 for 	
imminent maturity default.  The special servicer and borrower have entered into 	
a 30 day forbearance agreement while workout options are being discussed.  	
	
The next contributor to loss consists of a 288,175 sf office property in 	
Atlanta, GA (1.1%). The loan on this property, which transferred to special 	
servicing in June 2009 for imminent default, was modified in December 2009. 	
Terms of the modification included an extension to the original loan term and 	
bifurcation of the loan into a senior and junior component. Although losses are 	
not expected imminently, any recovery to the B-note is contingent upon full 	
recovery to the A-note proceeds at the loan's maturity in 2016. Unless 	
collateral performance improves, recovery to the B-note component is unlikely.	
	
Fitch downgrades the following classes and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as 	
indicated:	
	
--$43.5 million class D to 'Bsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$20.3 million class E to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 90%;	
--$26.1 million class F to 'CCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 0%;	
--$20.3 million class G to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;	
--$34.8 million class H to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;	
--$5.8 million class J to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%;	
--$8.7 million class K to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%.	
	
In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes and revises the Rating Outlooks	
as indicated: 	
	
--$107 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$54 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$343.1 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$63.3 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$381.2 million class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$168.4 million class A-J at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$61 million class B at 'AAsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;	
--$20.3 million class C at 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable.	
	
Classes A-1 and A-2 have repaid in full.  Classes L through O will remain at 	
'Dsf', RE 0% due to realized losses.  Fitch does not rate class P, which has 	
been reduced to zero due to realized losses.	
	
Fitch also affirms the ratings and Outlooks of the following classes: 	
	
-- $2.1 million class SM-A at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable;	
-- $2 million class SM-B at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable;	
-- $6.3 million class SM-C at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;	
-- $2.5 million class SM-D at 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable;	
-- $1.9 million class SM-E at 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable;	
-- $4.8 million class SM-F at 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable;	
-- $4.1 million class SM-G at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable;	
-- $5.4 million class SM-H at 'B-sf'; Outlook Stable.	
	
The SM rake classes represent the B-note for the Southdale Mall.  The $118.6 	
million A-note is included in the pooled portion of the trust.  Fitch does not 	
rate the SM-J rake class.  Fitch also does not rate the LM rake class, which is 	
specific to the Landmark Mall $280,196 B-note.  A $2.9 million A-note for the 	
Landmark Mall is included in the pooled portion of the trust.  Rake classes 	
FM-A, FM-B, FM-C, and FM-D have paid in full.    	
	
Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class XW. 	
	
Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS is available 	
in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS 	
Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following 	
headers: 	
	
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports 	
    	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
