#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Harbor Freight Tools USA recovery rating to '3'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

May 10 - Overview	
     -- U.S. tool and equipment retailer Calabasas, Calif.-based Harbor 	
Freight Tools is downsizing its term loan offering to $750 million from $1 	
billion.	
     -- We are revising our recovery rating on the proposed term loan to '3' 	
from '4' and affirming all existing ratings on the company, including the 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating.	
     -- The company intends to use the proceeds from the term loan, along with 	
about $260 million borrowings under its $400 ABL revolver, to refinance 	
existing capital structure and pay a dividend to its shareholders.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company's 	
niche position in the industry will continue to propel profitability gains.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its recovery rating 	
on Calabasas, Calif.-based Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc.'s (HFT) $750 million 	
term loan to '3' from '4'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation 	
for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment 	
default. 	
	
This action reflects better recovery prospects for the term loan lenders, 	
given the proposed downsizing of the term loan to $750 million from $1 	
billion. 	
	
The issue-level rating on this debt instrument and our corporate credit rating 	
on the company remain unchanged at 'B+'. The outlook remains stable.	
	
Rationale	
The proposed dividend recapitalization and results in pro forma debt to EBITDA 	
increasing to about 3.8x on Jan. 31, 2011, from about 2.7x before the 	
transaction. We expect pro forma EBITDA interest coverage to weaken to about 	
4.7x from about 5.3x before the dividend. Although these measures are 	
meaningfully weaker than before the transaction, we are affirming our 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating, as it had already incorporated a high likelihood for 	
future dividends. 	
	
In addition, our revised better assessment of the company's profitability 	
provides additional capacity to support this increased leverage and weaker 	
coverage of interest. 	
	
The ratings on HFT reflect our expectation that the company's niche position 	
in the tools and equipment retailing industry and its value-proposition 	
strategy will continue to drive operational gains. Although we believe that 	
some modest de-leveraging will occur over the next year because of EBITDA 	
growth, this will likely be temporary. The company's financial policies are 	
very aggressive, in our view, as a history of debt financed dividends 	
demonstrates, and we believe this will continue for the foreseeable future. 	
	
The proposed capital structure includes a $400 million asset-based lending 	
(ABL) revolver, of which the company plans to draw about $260 million at 	
closing. We believe that this larger-than-before revolver will likely be the 	
source for future dividends and consequently, we anticipate that credit 	
measures will remain indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile. The 	
proposed $400 million ABL revolver is unrated.	
	
HFT's business risk profile is "weak," in our view, because of its relatively 	
weak market position in the intensely competitive and fragmented tools and 	
equipment retailing industry. Still, the company's low-cost direct sourcing 	
from Asia and its value proposition strategy targeting mainly do-it-yourself 	
buyers enabled it to establish a niche position in the industry and 	
successfully operate along larger home improvement retailers. 	
	
We anticipate stable performance for the company over the next year as it 	
continues to benefit from its value proposition operating strategy. Our 	
specific assumptions for the company during its 2013 fiscal year include: 	
     -- Revenue growth of close to 10% on single-digit percent same-store 	
sales growth and incremental revenues from about 40 new stores;	
     -- Relatively stable EBITDA margin as promotional activities to bolster 	
store traffic and increased expenses to support the opening of new stores 	
offset benefits from sales; 	
     -- Positive free operating cash flows (FOCF) despite higher capital 	
expenditure plans to support store opening;	
     -- Future dividends to shareholders, funded with borrowings under the 	
revolving credit facility; and	
     -- Leverage remaining in the 3x to 4x area, which is characteristic of an 	
aggressive financial risk profile.	
	
Liquidity	
In our opinion, HFT should have "adequate" sources of liquidity to withstand 	
adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months, while maintaining 	
sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. Our assessment of its liquidity 	
profile incorporates the following expectations: 	
     -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and 	
unused revolving credit facility capacity) to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more 	
over the next 12 months. 	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive over the next 12 months, even 	
with a 15% drop in EBITDA. 	
     -- There are no near-term debt maturities; the proposed revolver matures 	
in 2017 and the term loan in 2019.	
     -- There are no maintenance financial covenants and the company has to 	
comply with the fixed-charge coverage covenant only if availability under the 	
revolver is less than 10%.	
	
Pro forma liquidity on March 31, 2012 consisted of about $130 million 	
available under the proposed $400 million ABL revolver. There is no cash on 	
the balance sheet following this dividend recapitalization. We expect the 	
company to be FOCF positive despite higher capital spending to support store 	
openings. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on HFT, to be 	
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this article.	
	
Outlook	
Our outlook on HFT is stable. We expect the company's niche position in the 	
industry to continue to propel profitability gains. Nevertheless, a lower 	
rating could result if commodity cost pressures, intensified competitive 	
pressures, or poor execution of the company's growth plans hurt profitability, 	
such that leverage increases above 5x. This could occur, for example, if 	
same-store sales decrease by 2% and gross margin remains flat with the Jan. 	
31, 2012 level. A downgrade could also result from higher leverage because of 	
a future debt-financed dividend. In this case, balance-sheet debt would have 	
to increase by about $420 million from pro forma levels and EBITDA would have 	
to stay constant at the Jan. 31, 2012 level. 	
	
We are not considering a higher rating in the near term, given our view of the 	
company's financial policies as very aggressive and our anticipation that 	
future debt-financed dividends are likely and will keep credit measures in 	
line with our view of the aggressive financial risk profile. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 	
2008 	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc.	
 Senior Secured                                          	
  US$750 mil term bank ln due 2019      B+                 B+	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  4	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B+	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
