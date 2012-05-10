FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: U.S. E&P energy cos costs rise, but remain below 2008 levels
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. E&P energy cos costs rise, but remain below 2008 levels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 - Finding, developing and acquisition (FD&A) costs for U.S.
exploration and production (E&P) companies rose in 2011, according to Fitch
Ratings' 2011 Statistical Review of U.S. E&P Companies. However, the increase
remains lower than levels seen in 2008 despite significant cost inflation and
higher waterborne-based crude oil prices. Fitch believes that a key factor
limiting the scope of FD&A costs was technology improvements, including expanded
horizontal drilling, higher frack stages per well, and other efficiency gains.	
	
Overall reserve additions were reasonably strong across Fitch's sample in 2011, 	
with median gains of 4.8% for the year and 24% cumulatively since 2008. Weighted	
by reserve size, gains averaged 2.9% across the group in 2011. Cases of 	
declining reserves were generally restricted to companies affected by asset 	
sales.	
	
Proved developed (PDs) reserves as a percentage of total proved reserves 	
declined across Fitch's sample on both a one- and three-year basis, a trend 	
which may reflect the desire to maximize current production given high-prices as	
well as impact of modernized SEC reserve booking rules, which have increased 	
allowed bookings of proven undeveloped reserves, including unconventional 	
reserves.	
	
The importance of operational metrics remains a critical factor in Fitch's 	
evaluation of the long-term credit quality of upstream companies, both because 	
of the cyclical nature of the E&P industry and because current investment 	
decisions can affect a producer's cost structure and profitability years down 	
the road. 	
	
The full report 'Statistical Review of U.S. E&P Companies' is available at 	
'www.fitchratings.com. 	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and

