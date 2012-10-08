FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: scarcity premium disappears for steel raw material miners
October 8, 2012

TEXT-Fitch: scarcity premium disappears for steel raw material miners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Steel Raw Materials Update â€”
Scarcity Premium 
DisappearsFitch Ratings expects lower prices coupled with increased cost pressures
and, in some instances, curtailed production to result in lower earnings and
operating cash flows in 2012 and 2013 relative to 2011. In a new report
published today, Fitch details its expectations for the iron ore and
metallurgical coal markets and profitability for producers thereof. 

Worldwide steel production should grow 2 - 3% in 2013 after scant growth in 
2012. Severe destocking through the supply chain in China this summer resulted 
in spot prices for steel raw materials breaking marginal cost. Curtailed 
production and announcements of stimulus spending have improved prices but not 
nearly to levels when supply was tight. Fitch expects prices to be near marginal
costs but to afford reasonable margins to average and low cost producers. 
Destocking, weather events and/or labor actions could disrupt shipments and 
affect prices, earnings and cash flow over the short term. 

Project and operating cost escalation as well as the outlook for lower prices 
occurs with a resurgence of shareholder risk aversion and demand for higher 
yields. Capital is already being rationed with lower budgets and divestiture of 
noncore assets. Strong liquidity and modest leverage going into this period 
affords time for producers to manage to a lower price environment. Fitch does 
not expect miners to stretch their capital structures or liquidity.

Fitch published the report 'Steel Raw Materials Update', available at 
'www.fitchratings.com' 


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

