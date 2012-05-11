TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

May 11 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained flat at 205 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 1 bp to 639 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread remained flat at 140 bps, 'A' widened by 1 bp to 176 bps, and 'BBB' remained unchanged at 250 bps. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads remained flat at 457 bps and 682 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' expanded by 6 bps to 1,027 bps. By industry, financial institutions narrowed by 1 bp to 295 bps. Banks remained flat at 315 bps. Industrials, utilities, and telecommunications expanded by 1 bp each to 296 bps, 208 bps, and 325 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 202 bps and below its five-year moving average of 241 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 657 bps and its five-year moving average of 727 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.