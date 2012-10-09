FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises BANK ROSSIYA's ratings to 'BB-/ruAA-'
#Market News
October 9, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises BANK ROSSIYA's ratings to 'BB-/ruAA-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- Pressure on BANK ROSSIYA's projected capitalization has eased thanks 
to its revised growth expectation, and we now expect that BANK ROSSIYA's RAC 
ratio before diversification adjustments will remain substantially above 5% in 
2012-2014.
     -- We have revised our view of BANK ROSSIYA's capital and earnings to 
"moderate" from "weak". 
     -- We are raising our long-term and national scale ratings on BANK 
ROSSIYA to 'BB-/ruAA-' from 'B+/ruA' and affirming the 'B' short-term rating. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will 
maintain moderate capitalization, given its revised growth strategy and sound 
earnings generation capacity over the next 12-24 months. 
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
issuer credit rating on BANK ROSSIYA to 'BB-' from 'B+' and affirmed its 
short-term rating at 'B'. The outlook is stable. We also raised the Russia 
national scale rating on BANK ROSSIYA to 'ruAA-' from 'ruA'. 

Rationale
The upgrade reflects Standard & Poor's view of easing pressure on BANK 
ROSSIYA's projected capitalization from reduced future growth targets and 
continued sound profitability.

As a result, we believe that bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will 
remain consistently above 5% before adjustments for diversification in 
2012-2014. 

Our base-case scenario includes the possible consolidation of Sobinbank, which 
BANK ROSSIYA has controlled since August 2010, by the end of 2013. Our revised 
growth expectation for 2013-2014 is 30% lower than our previous expectations. 
But we expect BANK ROSSIYA's consolidated balance sheet to increase by about 
25% by the end of 2013, compared with BANK ROSSIYA's stand-alone one as of 
year-end 2011. We also project positive effects on the net interest margin, 
limited effects on provisioning needs, and certain economy of scale. We do not 
expect any sizable capital injections over the next two years, nor other 
acquisitions.

BANK ROSSIYA ranks among the Russia's 20-largest financial institutions and 
had total assets of Russian ruble (RUB) 308.8 billion (about $9.4 billion) as 
of June 30, 2012. The bank's largest shareholders include Yuriy Kovalchuk 
(30.33%) and JSC Gazprom gas distribution (12.27%), the latter of which is an 
affiliate of OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable/A-2), the world's largest gas producer. 

With a market share of about 1% in terms of domestic customer deposits, we 
consider BANK ROSSIYA to have "moderate" systemic importance. We classify the 
Russian government as "supportive" toward banks domiciled in the country, 
which provides a one-notch rating uplift above the stand-alone credit profile 
(SACP). The bank has several large investments in the financial industry and 
media through subsidiaries, including its 51% stake in subsidiary OJSC Sogaz 
(BBB-/Stable/--; Russia national scale 'ruAA+'), one of the largest insurance 
groups in Russia. We think that, at present, these holdings are a neutral 
rating factor.

In addition to "moderate" capital and earnings, our ratings on BANK ROSSIYA 
reflect the 'bb' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia and our 
view of the bank's "moderate" business position, "moderate" risk position, 
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. The stand-alone credit profile 
(SACP) is 'b+'.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our base-case scenario, with a possible 
consolidation of Sobinbank by the end of 2013, and our expectation that BANK 
ROSSIYA will continue its growth strategy over the next 12-24 months. We 
expect that this strategy will bring some reduction in concentrations in the 
loan portfolio and funding and improve its net interest margin, but that it 
could potentially slightly weaken BANK ROSSIYA's asset quality metrics. 

We could lower the ratings if BANK ROSSIYA's financial profile were to 
deteriorate notably, especially if its growth significantly exceeds our 
revised expectations and leads to renewed pressure on capitalization levels, 
with the RAC ratio falling below 5%. We could also lower the ratings if we see 
significant operational risks materializing as a result of the realization of 
the consolidation. The deposit base is very concentrated and reliant on some 
large depositors, including related parties. We could also lower the ratings 
if we perceive risks on increasing instability of these large deposits, as it 
would indicate a weakening of the bank's funding profile.

A positive rating action is currently a remote scenario. We could raise the 
ratings if the bank's business position improved to "adequate" from 
"moderate", observed through significant diversification and franchise growth. 
Improvements in the risk position, in particular a significant decrease in 
concentrations, could also foster an upgrade, although in our opinion such a 
situation seems further in the future than our two-year rating horizon. 

Ratings Score Snapshot
                          To                 From
Issuer Credit Rating      BB-/Stable/B       B+/Stable/B
Russia National Scale Rating 
                          ruAA-              ruA
 
SACP                      b+                 b 
 Anchor                   bb                 bb
 Business Position        Moderate (-1)      Moderate (-1)
 Capital and Earnings     Moderate (0)       Weak (-1)
 Risk Position            Moderate (-1)      Moderate (-1)
 Funding and              Average            Average
 Liquidity                and Adequate (0)   and Adequate (0)
 
Support                   0                  0
 GRE Support              0                  0
 Group Support            0                  0
 Sovereign Support        +1                 +1
 
Additional Factors        0                  0
 
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
 
Ratings List
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed
                                  To               From
BANK ROSSIYA
 Counterparty Credit Rating       BB-/Stable/B     B+/Stable/B
 Russia National Scale Rating     ruAA-            ruA
 

 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

