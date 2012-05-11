FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates NES Rentals term loan 'CCC+'
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates NES Rentals term loan 'CCC+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC+' issue rating to Chicago-based NES Rentals Holdings Inc.'s proposed
extended $83 million second-lien term loan. The proposed amendment extends the
maturity to October 2014. The issue rating is two notches below our corporate
credit rating on the company.	
	
The recovery is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery 	
in the event of a default scenario. The issue and recovery ratings are the 	
same as our existing ratings on NES Rentals' term loan. (See the recovery 	
report on NES Rentals to be published shortly after this release, on 	
RatingsDirect.)	
	
The ratings on equipment rental provider NES reflect our assessment of the 	
company's "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk 	
profile. We expect the company to maintain adequate liquidity as it purchases 	
equipment in anticipation of improving conditions in the equipment rental 	
industry. Although its credit measures are currently weak for the rating 	
(about 6.3x total debt to EBITDA as of March 31, 2012), we believe that they 	
will continue to improve in 2012 and that debt to EBITDA will be less than 6x 	
by the end of the year. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, 	
see our latest summary analysis on NES, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Summary: NES Rentals Holdings Inc., April 26, 2012	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
NES Rentals Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                      B/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
 $83 mil. second-lien term loan due 2014      CCC+	
  Recovery rating                             6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
