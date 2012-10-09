FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Russian Railways' notes 'BBB'
October 9, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Russian Railways' notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Oct 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned RZD Capital Limited's 8.30% RUB loan
participation notes (LPNs) due 2019 and 5.70% USD LPNs due 2022 senior unsecured
'BBB' ratings. The new LPNs (further notes) are to be consolidated and form a
single series with the outstanding RUB25bn 8.30% LPNs due 2019 and USD1bn 5.70%
LPNs due 2022 respectively.

The notes will be issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of
funding loans by RZD Capital Limited to JSC Russian Railways (RZD). The proceeds
of the loans will be used by the company in the ordinary course of its business.
The noteholders will rely solely on RZD's credit and financial standing for the
payment of obligations under the LPNs.

RZD's ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: 'BBB'
Local currency senior unsecured rating: 'BBB'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3'
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(rus)'; Stable Outlook
National senior unsecured rating: 'AAA(rus)'

RZD's ratings are aligned with those of the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable),
its sole shareholder and reflect their strategic, operational and financial
links. These links include annual tariff indexation and capex approval by the
federal government, provision of federal subsidies for passenger and freight
transport, direct equity injections to fund RZD's capex, and state-owned bank
financing. Fitch does not expect a partial privatisation of RZD to take place
until 2013.

Fitch assesses RZD's standalone creditworthiness in the mid-'BBB' category. This
is driven by RZD's position as the monopoly owner/operator of the Russian rail
infrastructure essential for moving freight and passengers across Russia and
abroad. RZD's standalone profile is limited by the absence of long-term tariffs,
its exposure to commodities market risks, lack of geographical diversification
and dependence on monetary state support.

RZD's freight turnover in 8M12 reached 1.47trn tonne-km, up 5.2% yoy, or 1.85trn
tonne-km including empty runs, up 3.9%. Over this period, RZD transported 846.8m
tonnes of cargo, a 3.4% yoy increase. In H112, RZD reported unconsolidated
revenue of RUB677bn under Russian accounting standards, up 5% yoy, and income
before taxation of RUB60bn, down 19% yoy. RZD's profit margin reduction in
2011-2012 follows the phasing out of certain cost control measures implemented
in 2009.

RZD's gross leverage was 1.2x EBITDA in 2011, up from 0.8x in 2010, while its
net leverage remained at 0.6x EBITDA thanks to a large cash position at end-2011
from asset disposals. Fitch expects RZD's massive RUB1.35trn consolidated capex
programme in 2012-2014 to be partially debt funded. Therefore, the agency
forecasts RZD's net debt/EBITDA leverage at 2.2x by end-2014, which is higher
than RZD's forecast of 1.4x.

At 31 August 2012, RZD's standalone gross debt totalled RUB354bn. Its standalone
liquidity consisted of RUB39bn in cash and short-term deposits, plus RUB270bn of
undrawn approved but uncommitted credit facilities, mainly from state-owned
Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable). This comfortably covers RZD's short-term debt
maturities of RUB39bn in the remainder of 2012. Fitch forecasts that in
2012-2014 RZD will need to raise about RUB180bn in new debt to mostly finance
its capital investment projects.

Fitch notes that RZD's partial privatisation - 25% less one share - announced by
the government earlier this year and earmarked for 2012-2013 is unlikely to
change RZD's current ratings. Nonetheless, the agency notes that following the
partial privatisation the company may experience difficulties with funding its
capex programme if state subsidies decrease, and unless some of the
privatisation proceeds remain with RZD.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Economic growth leading to freight volume growth that exceeds Fitch's
expectations would be positive for RZD's ratings. But at the current 'BBB'
level, an upgrade of Russia's sovereign rating would be a prerequisite for an
upgrade of RZD's IDR.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:

- Sustained leverage above 2.5x would put pressure on RZD's ratings. Fitch
expects to continue aligning RZD's IDR with Russia's at the 'BBB' level, given
the strength of state linkage. Fitch is unlikely to downgrade RZD before
downgrading Russia first.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, is
available at ww.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
