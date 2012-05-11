FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on LB-UBS 2005-C5
May 11, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on LB-UBS 2005-C5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 11 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded four classes, upgraded four classes,
and affirmed 10 classes of LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust (LB-UBS) commercial
mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C5. The downgrades were due to
the increased certainty of expected losses on the specially serviced loans,
while the upgrades reflect higher credit enhancement levels due to principal
paydown. A detailed list of rating actions follows at 	
the end of this press release.	
	
 	
	
Fitch modeled losses of 5.1% of the remaining pool; expected losses on the 	
original pool balance total 4%, including losses already incurred. The pool has 	
experienced $1.4 million (0.1% of the original pool balance) in realized losses 	
to date. Fitch has designated 21 loans (14%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which 	
includes six specially serviced loans (5%). 	
	
 	
	
As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance 	
has been reduced by 23.4% to $1.8 billion from $2.34 billion at issuance. Per 	
the servicer reporting, only one loan (less than 0.1% of the pool) has defeased 	
since issuance. Interest shortfalls are currently affecting classes J through T.	
	
 	
	
The largest contributor to expected losses is the real estate owned (REO) TAG 	
Portfolio (3% of the pool), which consists of two adjoining office buildings in 	
Downers Grove, IL and an office building in Dulles, VA totaling approximately 	
405,000 square feet (sf). The assets transferred to special servicing in April 	
2010 for imminent default and became REO in November 2011. The special servicer 	
is currently focusing on leasing efforts before listing the properties for sale.	
	
The next largest contributor to expected losses is the Sandpiper Apartments loan	
(1.8%), which is secured by a 488-unit apartment complex built in 1987 and 	
located just west of the strip in Las Vegas. Over the past several years, 	
occupancy had fallen into the low- to mid-70% range. The borrower continues to 	
offer concessions to attract new tenants and brought occupancy up to 	
approximately 90% as of year-end 2011. On an interest only-basis, the 2011 debt 	
service coverage ratio (DSCR) based on net operating income (NOI) was 1.14 times	
(x), but would fall to just 0.90x based on amortizing payments which commence 	
next month. However, as of April 2012, the loan remained current.	
	
The third largest contributor to expected losses is the specially-serviced 	
Centre at Lake in the Hills loan (0.8%), which is secured by a roughly 	
100,000-sf anchored retail property in Lake in the Hills, IL (northwest of 	
Chicago). The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2011 for payment 	
default. According to the special servicer, the borrower has agreed in principle	
to a consensual foreclosure, which appears near finalization. As of April 2012, 	
a receiver is in place.	
	
Fitch downgrades the following classes and assigns or revises Recovery Estimates	
(REs) as indicated:	
--$14.7 million class J to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 85%;	
--$20.5 million class K to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;	
--$8.8 million class L to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;	
--$5.9 million class M to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%.	
	
 	
	
Fitch upgrades the following classes and revises Rating Outlooks as indicated:	
--$20.5 million class B to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;	
--$32.2 million class C to 'Asf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;	
--$29.3 million class D to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;	
--$23.4 million class E to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Stable from 	
Positive.	
	
 	
	
Fitch affirms the following class and revises the Rating Outlook as indicated:	
--$23.4 million class H at 'B-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable.	
	
 	
	
Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated:	
--$109.9 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$48.2 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$809.5 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$126.3 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$234.4 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$187.5 million class A-J at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$29.3 million class F at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$26.4 million class G at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$8.8 million class N at 'Csf'; RE 0%.	
	
The class A-1 and A-2 certificates have paid in full. Fitch does not rate the 	
class P, Q, S and T certificates. Fitch previously withdrew the ratings on the 	
interest-only class X-CL and X-CP certificates.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

