FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Western Gas rating unchanged after note add-on
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Western Gas rating unchanged after note add-on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
said today that it left its 'BB+' issue-level rating and its '3' recovery 
rating unchanged on Western Gas Partner L.P.'s (BB+/Positive/--) existing $520 
million 4% notes due 2022 after the partnership announced it proposed to make 
an add-on of up to $150 million to the issue.

The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) 
recovery if a payment default occurs. The partnership intends to use the net 
proceeds for general corporate purposes. Pro forma for the issuance, we expect 
the partnership's debt to EBITDA ratio to be below 3.5x over the next year.

Houston, Texas-based master limited partnership Western Gas Partners is a 
growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum 
Corp. to own, operate, acquire, and develop midstream energy assets.

RELATED RESEARCH
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, 
April 18, 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.