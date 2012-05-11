FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts multi-issuer cedulas hipotecarias to 'A-sf'
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts multi-issuer cedulas hipotecarias to 'A-sf'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

May 11 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Downgrades Multi-Issuer
Cedulas Hipotecarias to A-May 11 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded all 44 classes of multi-issuer cedulas
hipotecarias (MICH; CDOs of Spanish covered bonds) to 'A-sf' from 'AAsf' and
assigned a Negative Outlook to all ratings. The ratings have also been removed
from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), where Fitch placed them on 22 December 2011. A
complete list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above.	
	
MICH transactions are structured to include liquidity support and maturity
extensions, but lack any form of credit enhancement. Furthermore, there is
significant overlap between transactions as the same cedulas hipotecarias (CH)
issuers participate in many different deals. This is partly a consequence of the
banking system consolidation that has reduced the number of participating CH
issuers to 23 from 54 two years ago.	
	
Fitch believes that the over-collateralisation (OC) available for five issuers
of CH drives the ratings for the whole sector. The rating uplift from a bank's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) depends on the recovery rate for the CH, which in
turn depends on the available level of OC.	
	
For these five CH issuers a full recovery of a defaulted CH would not be
possible under credit and market stresses higher than those commensurate with
the 'A-sf' rating that has been assigned. Hence, these CH issuers are referred
to as "weakest links". Their Short-term ratings are below 'F2' (or 'F2'/RWN) and
the agency believes their OC ratios can be volatile as they would currently only
have access to collateralised funding.	
	
Fitch's analysis established that 'A-sf' is the highest stress that a CH issued
by any of these banks can withstand. All transactions have exposure to one or
more of these five. Hence, all classes have the same rating. Fitch assumes the
default of the CHs and determines the maximum credit and market stress level for
which a full recovery is possible.	
	
Fitch notes that the downgrades are also a result of the lack of adequate OC
statements by the issuers of CHs. OC statements set limits to the volatility
potential of OC ratios of CH issuers with low Short-term ratings (i.e. 'F3' or
below). The rating actions only consider the OC statement made by Banco de
Valencia ('BB-'/Stable/'B') by which it commits to a minimum total OC of 99% as
other CH issuers were unwilling to provide a strong commitment to maintain the
OC at a level higher than the legal minimum. Fitch has consequently considered a
haircut OC level for the recovery analysis, as per its criteria.	
	
The five financial institutions driving the ratings are (by number of affected
classes of the 44 rated classes): Unicaja Banco, S.A.U. ('A-'/'F2'/'RWN', 34
classes); NCG Banco, S.A. ('BB+'/Stable/'B', formerly Novacaixagalicia, 31
classes); Catalunya Banc S.A. (formerly CatalunyaCaixa, 18 classes); Banca March
S.A. (four classes); and Banco de Sabadell ('BBB+'/RWN/'F2'/RWN, formerly Banco
Guipuzcoano, one class).	
	
Fitch believes that a defaulted CH issued by Unicaja would allow for a full
recovery in a 'A-sf' stress after a haircut of 30% to total available OC (86%
before the haircut). The haircut addresses the material risk of OC volatility,
as reflected in the RWN on the bank's Short-term rating. The RWN on Unicaja
reflects the potential integration risks and weakening that would likely arise
from the bank's intended merger with the comparatively weaker Caja Espana-Duero.	
	
The agency has analysed NCG's liquidity position and plans in order to assess
the risk of OC volatility. This analysis showed that the current level of OC
(103%) can be considered stable. NCG can only issue a further EUR150m of CHs
before hitting the legal minimum eligible OC and does not plan on future
securitisations that could further impact the current total OC ratio.
Nevertheless, Fitch has considered a hypothetical minimum OC ratio of 97%
assuming that NCG depletes its capacity to issue new CHs, and that the
ineligible share of the cover pool is also reduced to some extent.	
	
Fitch applied a 30% haircut to Catalunya Bank's total OC (139% before the
haircut) to account for OC volatility risk resulting from its low Short-term
rating. A full recovery would still be possible after this haircut under 'A-sf'
stresses. The likely merger of this bank with a larger and stronger entity
provides additional comfort for the OC ratio's stability.	
	
The agency considered Banca March's OC ratio (140%) to be stable and sufficient
to produce a full recovery under 'A-sf' stresses. Fitch took comfort in the
current level of OC, the high solvency ratios of the bank, and its business
model that deviates from the traditional retail bank as Banca March is very
focused on private banking. Banca March ranked first among all European banks
after the European Committee of Banking Supervisors' 2010 stress test and the
European Banking Authority's 2011 stress tests.	
	
Fitch highlights that it has analysed Banco Guipuzcoano's (BG), cover pool and
OC ratios rather than those of Banco Sabadell (BS), because the bank has not yet
produced consolidated data after the merger of the two banks. BS has confirmed
that the OC ratios of the resulting entity will be similar to those of BG. Fitch
has applied a 30% haircut to BG's total OC (101% before the haircut) to account
for OC volatility risk as its Short-term rating is on RWN following the
acquisition of Banco CAM.	
	
The Negative Outlook reflects the macroeconomic environment in Spain and the
different challenges that the banking system in general and the weakest links in
particular have to face. Fitch has considered the current consolidation in the
Spanish financial sector. The agency also considered the expected ratings of
future consolidated entities when they do not yet have a public rating. Fitch
notes that further banking system consolidation will trigger rating revisions in
the MICH sector as and when it occurs.	
	
The rating actions follow Fitch's MICH sector review incorporating cover pool
data as of the end-2011 for most CH issuers and the current ratings of
participant financial institutions.	
	
Fitch reviewed the MICH sector based on its four-stage analysis of risk drivers,
in line with its criteria. These are: OC ratios, liquidity support, excessive
participant concentration, and counterparty criteria compliance. The agency does
not consider that available liquidity support, excessive participant
concentration, or counterparty criteria compliance is currently a limiting
driver for any of the outstanding ratings.	
	
Fitch believes that the haircut to total OC ratios captures the material risk of
OC volatility that could compromise recoveries. Fitch notes that participating
banks did not take any voluntary action to support the ratings (i.e. issue
stronger OC statements or increase OC ratios) during the four months that the
sector was on RWN.	
	
The agency has applied refinancing spreads ranging from mid-300s bps for the
base scenario to mid-600s bps in a 'AAAsf' scenario. The expected settlement
market value of cover pools is now lower as refinancing spreads have widened in
a context of sovereign debt crises. Fitch now considers higher supporting OC
ratios for each issuer and rating scenario than those calculated during the last
review, as the agency has updated both its RMBS and SME CLO criteria and has
updated the refinancing spreads for each rating scenario.	
	
More details will be available in a special report "Multi-Issuer Cedulas
Hipotecarias OC Tracker", which will be published in June 2012 on
www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
For its analysis Fitch has relied on quarterly mortgage-cover pool data and
monthly OC ratios for every CH issuer. The data was provided by the management
company of the respective transaction.	
	
Applicable criteria "Rating Criteria for Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias", 29
August 2011; "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions", 11 August 2011; "Rating Criteria for European Granular Corporate
Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)", dated 6 June 2011; and "Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 12 March 2012 are available
at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Rating Criteria for Multi-Issuer Cédulas Hipotecarias of Covered Bonds	
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions	
Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations

Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.