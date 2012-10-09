FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Groupama ratings on coupon news
October 9, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Groupama ratings on coupon news

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview 
     -- French insurer Groupama announced on Oct. 5, 2012, that it will not 
pay the next coupon on Oct. 22, 2012, on its junior subordinated notes issued 
in 2007.
     -- We are therefore lowering our issue rating on these notes to 'CC' from 
'B', in accordance with our criteria, and placing the ratings on CreditWatch 
negative. We will further lower this issue rating to 'C' following nonpayment 
of the coupon. 
     -- We also believe Groupama's decision heightens the group's business 
risk and financial risk, particularly its willingness and ability to pay 
coupons on its other hybrids. 
     -- We are therefore lowering our financial strength and counterparty 
credit ratings on Groupama and its guaranteed entities to 'BB-' from 'BB' and 
our issue ratings on Groupama's other junior subordinated notes to 'CCC' from 
'B', and place these ratings on CreditWatch negative. 
     -- The CreditWatch reflects uncertainties regarding the potential 
longer-term business and financial implications of Groupama's decision to not 
pay the upcoming coupon on the 2007 issue.

Rating Action
On Oct. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue rating 
on French insurer Groupama S.A.'s 2007 junior subordinated notes to 'CC' from 
'B'. We also lowered our issue ratings on Groupama's 2005 and 2009 junior 
subordinated notes to 'CCC' from 'B'.  

At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term counterparty credit 
and financial strength ratings on Groupama and its guaranteed subsidiaries to 
'BB-' from 'BB', and on strategically important subsidiary Groupama GAN Vie to 
'B+' from 'BB-'. We also lowered our long-term counterparty credit rating to 
'BB-' from 'BB' and affirmed our 'B' short-term counterparty credit rating on 
banking subsidiary Groupama Banque. We placed all these ratings on CreditWatch 
with negative implications. 

Rationale
The downgrade of Groupama's EUR1 billion junior subordinated notes due 2007 
follows Groupama's announcement on Friday, Oct. 5, 2012, that it would not pay 
its coupon at the next interest payment date, Oct. 22, 2012. These notes 
contain optional payment features that allow the group to cancel coupon 
payments when Groupama's solvency margin is above 100%. The rating action 
reflects the application of our criteria in the article "Criteria For 
Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', and 'CC' Ratings," published Oct. 1, 2012, on 
Standard & Poor's Global Credit Portal. We will further lower the rating on 
these notes to 'C' following nonpayment on the coupon, in accordance with our 
criteria. 

The downgrade of Groupama's two other junior subordinated notes issues 
reflects our view that Groupama's decision to cancel the coupon increases 
uncertainty regarding its willingness and ability to continue paying interest 
on these issues. In the same way as the 2007 note issue, these two note issues 
are classified as having "intermediate" equity content according to our 
criteria and were issued in 2005 and 2009, for a total of EUR1,250 million. They
contain optional deferral features when the solvency margin is above 100%, 
although we understand the next coupon payment on the 2009 notes is mandatory 
due to look back provisions relating to the interest payment that took place 
in July 2012 on the 2005 issue. However, it is possible for the regulator to 
prevent payment on all issues. The next coupon payment dates on Groupama's 
2009 and 2005 notes are respectively Oct. 29, 2012, and July 6, 2013.  

The downgrade of Groupama reflects our belief that Groupama's decision to 
cancel the coupon payment on the 2007 issue is likely to adversely affect 
Groupama's financial flexibility, albeit partly offset by the relatively small 
positive impact on the group's solvency margin and liquidity saving. We also 
believe Groupama's decision could adversely affect the group's business 
franchise in terms of non-life client retention and life policy persistency. 

CreditWatch 
The CreditWatch placement reflects the uncertainty about the potential impact 
of Groupama's decision on the group's creditworthiness. In particular, we will 
assess the potential longer term benefits and costs associated with Groupama's 
decision, including the potential impact on the group's business and financial 
profile. In addition, we will assess the progress Groupama is making to 
improve its solvency position. We aim to resolve or update the CreditWatch 
action over the next 90 days.

We could potentially lower the long-term ratings on Groupama to the 'B' 
category if our assessment indicated a weaker business risk and/or financial 
risk profile than we currently expect. Our rating on its 2007 junior 
subordinated issue will be lowered to 'C' following the nonpayment of the 
coupon on the Oct. 22, 2012, interest payment date. Our ratings on its other 
two junior subordinated issues would be lowered to 'CC' if management notifies 
investors that coupons on these instruments will also be deferred.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008
     -- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', and 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 
1, 2012

Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Groupama S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB-/Watch Neg/--   BB/Negative/--
 Financial Strength Rating              BB-/Watch Neg/--   BB/Negative/--

Groupama S.A.
 Junior Subordinated                    CC/Watch Neg       B
 Junior Subordinated                    CCC/Watch Neg      B

GAN Eurocourtage
GAN Assurances
 Financial Strength Rating              BB-/Watch Neg/--   BB/Negative/--

Groupama GAN Vie
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B+/Watch Neg/--    BB-/Negative/--
 Financial Strength Rating              B+/Watch Neg/--    BB-/Negative/--

Downgraded; CreditWatch Action; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Groupama Banque
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB-/Watch Neg/B    BB/Negative/B
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB-/Watch Neg/B    BB/B

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Groupama Banque
 Certificate Of Deposit                 B/Watch Neg        B


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
