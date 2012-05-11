FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms 2 money market funds managed by Amundi
May 11, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms 2 money market funds managed by Amundi

May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two Luxembourg-domiciled money market
funds managed by Amundi, as follows:	
	
Amundi Money Market Fund- Short Term (EUR), affirmed at 'AAAmmf'	
Amundi Money Market Fund- Short Term (USD), affirmed at 'AAAmmf'	
	
The funds are sub-funds of Amundi Money Market Fund, managed by Amundi.	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
The main drivers for the affirmations are:	
-- The portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification.	
-- High overnight and one-week liquidity, consistent with funds' shareholders
profile and concentration.	
-- Amundi's capabilities and resources as investment manager.	
	
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY / DIVERSIFICATION	
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating criteria, the funds
seek to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term
securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit quality by other
global rating agencies. Repo counterparties are also highly rated and
transactions fully collateralized. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the funds
limit their exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. As at end-April,
over 50% of issuers and counterparties carried the highest short-term rating of
'F1+', or equivalent (60.2% for the EUR sub-fund and 57.3% for the USD sub-fund
as of end of April).	
	
At the same date and more generally over the past year, the funds' Portfolio
Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted measure of the funds' portfolio
assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity profile of the portfolio
securities, at 0.96 (for the EUR sub-fund) and 0.72 (for the USD sub-fund) met
Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less.	
	
MATURITY PROFILE	
The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's
ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its weighted average
maturity to reset date (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 days and 120
days, respectively. The funds also limit the maturity date of any single
investment to 397 days or less. At end-April 2012, the WAM was 1 and 39 days for
the EUR and USD funds respectively, while the WAL of the two funds was close to
50 days.	
	
LIQUIDITY PROFILE	
The funds seek to manage investor redemption risk through investment
restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly
liquidity. In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the funds seek to maintain at
least 10% of their assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying
liquid assets such as government securities and at least 25% in securities
maturing within seven days or other qualified liquid assets.	
	
PARENT EXPOSURE	
The funds may have some exposure to Credit Agricole ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), the
funds' ultimate parent, through overnight cash positions deposited at the bank,
and exposures via repurchase agreements under 10%. Amundi has actively
diversified its repo counterparties over the past few years, bringing repo
exposure with the parent at a lower level than witnessed in the past.	
	
FUND OBJECTIVES	
The fund's objective is to offer capital preservation and liquidity, while
providing a competitive level of return. The fund pursues its investment
objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of short-term money market
instruments including repurchase agreements backed by highly rated collateral,
time deposits, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, corporate bonds and
notes, asset-backed commercial papers (ABCP), government and government agency
debt as well as repurchase agreements.	
	
INVESTMENT ADVISOR	
Amundi, the funds' investment advisor, is 75% owned by Credit Agricole and 25%
Societe Generale ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'). With EUR658bn of assets under management
at end 2011, Amundi is the second-largest asset managers in Europe. As of
end-December 2011, it had EUR118bn of assets in money market funds. Fitch views
Credit Agricole's financial and resource commitments, and Amundi'sinvestment
advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls,
corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with 'AAAmmf'
ratings assigned to these funds.	
	
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE	
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines
could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For additional information about
Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria
referenced below.	
	
To maintain the Money Market Fund ratings, Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio
holdings information from the funds' administrator - Caceis Bank Luxembourg -
and conducts surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines.	
	
Surveillance data for these funds is available at www.fitchratings.com
"Surveillance" > "Funds".	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain,
Amundi and Caceis, the funds' administrator.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', dated 29 March
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria	
Sector Update - European Money Market Funds

