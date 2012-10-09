FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Banc of America Large Loan 2006-BIX1 rating
October 9, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Banc of America Large Loan 2006-BIX1 rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We lowered our rating to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' on class K from 
Banc of America Large Loan Inc.'s series 2006-BIX1, a U.S. CMBS transaction.
     -- The downgrade reflects accumulated interest shortfalls that we believe 
will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its rating to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' on the class K 
commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Banc of America Large Loan 
Inc.'s series 2006-BIX1, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) 
transaction.

As of the Sept. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the pooled trust has 
three loans remaining totaling $172.3 million. The pooled trust had 
experienced monthly interest shortfalls totaling $80,780 due primarily to an 
interest rate modification for the Ballantyne Village loan. The interest 
shortfalls have affected all of classes subordinate to and including class K. 
Class K has experienced interest shortfalls for 10 consecutive months.

The Ballantyne Village loan, the smallest loan in the pool, has a trust 
balance of $31.5 million (18.3%) and a whole-loan balance of $50.0 million. 
The loan is secured by a 166,041-sq.-ft. class A lifestyle center in 
Charlotte, N.C. The loan was transferred to the special servicer, Bank of 
America N.A. (BofA), on July 9, 2009, after the borrower submitted a request 
to restructure the loan due to a decline in cash flow at the property because 
two of the largest tenants stopped paying rent. According to BofA, the loan 
was performing under a forbearance agreement effective March 15, 2011. Among 
other things, the forbearance agreement stipulates that the borrower will 
contribute cash under certain conditions and pay interest on $14.0 million of 
the $31.5 million trust balance. In addition, the agreement allowed interest 
on the remaining $17.5 million trust balance to be deferred, and the borrower 
had until Oct. 1, 2012 (end of forbearance period) to make the release payment 
as defined in the forbearance agreement or turn over title of the property to 
the trust. The borrower has agreed to release the title via a deed in lieu. 
The trust is scheduled to take title on Nov. 1, 2012. As a result, we expect 
the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable 
future.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Banc of America Large Loan Inc. Series 2006-BIX1 Ratings Lowered On 
Four Classes; Six Other Ratings Affirmed, Dec. 21, 2011
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, Feb. 23, 2006

