FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises OHSF Financing rating to 'AAA (sf)'
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises OHSF Financing rating to 'AAA (sf)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on the
senior revenue loan notes from OHSF Financing Ltd., a U.S. market value
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction, to 'AAA (sf)' (see list). 	
	
After reviewing the transaction documents, we determined that the senior 	
revenue loan notes rank pari passu in payment priority with the class A-1 	
notes. As such, the senior revenue loan notes benefit from the same level of 	
credit enhancement as the A-1 notes. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value 	
Securities, published Aug. 31, 2010.	
     -- Surveillance Procedures For Global Market Value Collateralized Debt 	
Obligations Refined, published March 14, 2008.	
     -- S&P Updates Portfolio Level Approach For Rating U.S. Market Value 	
CDOs, published June 12, 2006.	
 	
 	
RATING RAISED	
 	
OHSF Financing Ltd.	
              Rating	
Class        To         From	
Sr Rev Ln    AAA (sf)   AA (sf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.