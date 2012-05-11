TEXT-Fitch affirms CIFD at 'A'; outlook stable

May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Immobilier de France Developpement's (CIFD) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The agency has revised the Outlook on the group's Long-term IDR to Stable from Negative. At the same time, the bank's Viability Rating (VR) has been downgraded to 'bbb+' and placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The rating actions follow the suspension of the group's senior unsecured and mortgage covered bond trading on 8 May 2012 and reflect the potential impact on the group's future. The downgrade of the group's VR and placement on RWN are linked to CIFD's bond trading being suspended following the group's failure to publish audited 2011 accounts and therefore necessary information to wholesale investors. This constitutes a breach according to the French regulator Autorite des Marches Financiers and the group cannot envisage any public issuance before the 2011 accounts have been released. If the group's inability to refinance in the market continues, the VR could be downgraded by several rating categories. Fitch previously highlighted its concerns about CIFD's strong dependence on wholesale funding and use of covered bonds (see "Fitch Revises CIFD's Outlook to Negative from Stable; Affirms IDR at 'A'", dated 17 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If CIFD's ability to issue debt in the market is renewed, capacity to issue at sustainable spreads after this trading suspension will have to be assessed before resolving the RWN. The trading suspension highlights how risky CIFD's funding model has become in the current environment and CIFD's reputation will undoubtedly be damaged. Therefore, Fitch's base case scenario is for CIFD to be sold to a solid European banking group in the short to medium term. Fitch believes that the French state supports this option, and would provide direct liquidity support to the group in the meantime in case of need. Nevertheless, CIFD is not under any pressure to issue mortgage covered bonds in the short term due to its stock of repoable assets. Given CIFD's strong reputation as a real estate specialist in France, the group's failure would be damaging for the French banking system and difficult to endorse by the French government. Fitch therefore estimates there is an extremely high probability that the French state would intervene to secure CIFD's future if required, as reflected in the upgrade of CIFD's Support Rating to '1' and revision of the Support Rating Floor to 'A'. The group's IDRs could be upgraded if CIFD was sold to a strongly rated European banking group. The rating actions are as follows: The Long-term IDRs of the entities below have been affirmed at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs have been revised to Stable from Negative. The Short-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1'. Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD) (CIFD group) Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF) (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Bretagne (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Centre-Ouest (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Ile-de-France (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Mediterranee (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Nord (Group CIFD) Credit Immobilier de France Ouest (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Sud-Ouest (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France R.A.A. (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Centre Est (CIFD group) Societe Financiere pour L'Accession a La Propriete (CIFD group) Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier (BPI) (CIFD group) CIFD Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a'; placed on RWN Support Rating: upgraded to '1' from '2' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'BBB+' Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF) (CIFD group) Support Rating: upgraded to '1' from '2' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'BBB+' Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'A' Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F1' Certificate of Deposit Programme: affirmed at 'F1' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011'; 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 16 August 2011, and 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms', dated 11 April 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms