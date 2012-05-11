TEXT-S&P may now cut Banque Internationale a Luxembourg ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On April 5, 2012, Qatari private investment group Precision Capital and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg signed a definitive share purchase agreement outlining the terms of the acquisition of Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) from Dexia S.A. -- As a result of the sale pact BIL booked a large loss of EUR1.9 billion, mainly owing to the transfer of assets excluded from the sale, which we consider mitigated by Dexia's commitment to BIL having a common equity tier 1 of 9% under Basel 3 and at the closing of the transaction. -- We are revising our CreditWatch implications to negative from developing on our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on BIL. -- At the same time we are applying our revised bank criteria, published on Nov. 9, 2011, resulting in an 'a-' anchor, and what we view as a "moderate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average funding," and "adequate" liquidity. -- The CreditWatch negative reflects our view of the absence of ratings upside, given the terms of the sale, and a possible downgrade if the sale is not finalized according to the terms of the share price agreement. Rating Action On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the CreditWatch implications to negative from developing on the 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL). We initially placed the ratings on CreditWatch on Oct. 6, 2011. At the same time, we raised our rating on BIL's subordinated debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', revised the CreditWatch implications to negative from developing, and lowered our rating on the EUR225 million hybrid tier 1 notes to 'C' from 'B'. Rationale The CreditWatch negative reflects our view of the absence of ratings upside for BIL, given the negative impact of the 2011 EUR1.9 billion net loss as a result of the mark-to-market of EUR7.3 billion in assets to be transferred to Dexia before closing, as per the share price agreement defining the terms of Dexia's sale of BIL. The loss is mitigated by Dexia's promise that BIL will have a common equity tier 1 ratio of 9% under Basel 3 and at the transaction's close, expected in the third quarter of 2012. We include this commitment in our opinion of BIL's capital and earnings as "moderate." The CreditWatch also reflects a degree of uncertainty over the closing of the transaction, linked to the required approval from the European Commission and the regulators of the countries in which BIL operates. We believe it is in the interest of the parties involved to approve the transaction according to the terms of the share price agreement in order to stabilize BIL's franchise and allow Dexia to proceed with its restructuring plan. The upgrade of the subordinated notes reflects the improvement in BIL's stand-alone credit profile (SACP). The downgrade of the EUR225 million hybrid tier 1 notes reflects the suspension of the coupon on April 10, 2012, and the absorption of EUR33 million of the losses BIL booked in 2011. The ratings on BIL factor in our 'a-' anchor for banks operating in Luxembourg, and our view of its "moderate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We assess the SACP at 'bbb'. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating mainly in Luxembourg, such as BIL, is 'a-'. Luxembourg's economic score of '2' reflects the duchy's very strong economic resilience, absence of potential asset bubbles, positive external position, and moderate resident private-sector indebtedness. Our industry risk score of '3' factors in the obstacles for the regulators in supervising a banking sector that essentially comprises subsidiaries of larger international groups, and the existence of a significant nonbanking financial sector. We also consider that Luxembourg's banking industry is very stable and benefits from a favorable funding structure, supported by an excess of customer deposits over loans. We view BIL's business position as "moderate." The stability brought by BIL's 14% market share in domestic retail banking and 17% market share in domestic business banking makes it the third-largest bank in Luxembourg. But this is mitigated by the 50% revenue share generated by private banking, which has a higher level of confidence sensitivity and is more vulnerable to the competitive pressure on Luxembourg as a financial center coming from non-European Union countries. BIL lost about EUR3.5 billion in deposits--mainly fiduciary assets--between July and October 2011, highlighting the confidence sensitivity. Since December 2011, and with the prospect of the sale, BIL has recovered EUR0.3 billion in deposits. We also consider BIL's business position to be limited by its narrow geographic focus--mostly on Luxembourg with a small position in Switzerland. We assess BIL's capital and earnings as "moderate." We project that the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, before diversification, at the closing of the sale of BIL will be just above 5%. We include in this projection a capital injection of about EUR250 to EUR300 million to bring BIL's common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel 3 to 9%, and we exclude the EUR7.3 billion of equity stakes and bonds not part of the sale. We expect the RAC ratio to grow to about 6% by the end of 2013, based on moderate risk-weighted asset growth and a dividend pay-out ratio of around 50%. We also base our assessment on our view that Precision Capital will not incur debt to acquire BIL. We view BIL's risk position as "adequate." This reflects our view that BIL's core loan portfolio exhibits asset quality metrics in line with those of the Luxembourg banking system and that this will remain the case, in light of BIL's expected restrained risk appetite. Excluding the bond portfolio and equity participations not part of the sale, BIL's loan portfolio had a cost of risk of 26 basis points (bps) in 2011. After the sale of its legacy bond portfolio to Dexia, we consider BIL's exposure to southern European economies to be very limited. In addition, we factor into our ratings that BIL will not provide direct funding to Dexia once the sale is finalized. We regard BIL's funding as "average" and its liquidity position as "adequate." Although BIL lost deposits in 2011, its core customer deposits still funded close to 100% of its customer loan portfolio on Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, the transfer of the long-dated bond portfolio to Dexia prior to the closing of the sale and its replacement by a smaller new portfolio of shorter maturity will improve the funding profile. The bond portfolio transfer will also improve liquidity and reduce recourse to unsecured and repo wholesale markets. BIL expects its new securities portfolio to be eligible collateral for funding with the European Central Bank (ECB; unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+), and largely sufficient to cover its short-term liquidity gap in case of stress. Following the sale of part of the portfolio to be transferred to Dexia in the first quarter of 2012, BIL has reduced its recourse to the ECB, which stood at EUR2 billion at year-end 2011, to nil. The long-term rating on BIL is two notches higher than the SACP because we believe BIL has "high" systemic importance in Luxembourg and that the government is "supportive" toward the domestic banking sector. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch at the time of the closing of the sale of BIL, which we expect in third-quarter 2012. If the transaction closes according to the terms of the share price agreement, we would likely affirm the ratings on BIL at 'A-/A-2'. The affirmation would reflect our expectation that capital might grow in the next two years on the back of net profit estimated at about EUR100 million per year and a moderate dividend pay-out. It would also reflect our expectation that BIL's business, risk, and funding positions would be resilient to the deterioration in the economic environment in 2012, given the limited financial risks, excluding the bonds and equity stakes not part of the future BIL. Failure to complete the sale and capital increase would be, in our opinion, detrimental to both BIL's franchise and financial profile. We might lower the rating by as much as four notches, depending on the Luxembourg government's actions to support BIL. If BIL's capital was not increased, we would revise our assessment of capital to "very weak," based on an estimated RAC ratio before diversification that would be below 3%, and would lower the SACP by four notches, to 'bb-' from 'bbb', all other rating factors being equal. Related Criteria And Research -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded To From Banque Internationale a Luxembourg Junior Subordinated C B Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Watch Dev/A-2 Certificate Of Deposit A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Watch Dev/A-2 Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A-/Watch Dev Commercial Paper A-2/Watch Neg A-2/Watch Dev Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Subordinated BBB-/Watch Neg BB+/Watch Dev (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)