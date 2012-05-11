TEXT-Fitch releases 'Navigating the Drug Channel' report

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 - Fitch Ratings today published ‘Navigating the Drug Channel - Retail Pharmacies,’ the sixth of seven reports analyzing the dynamics of the U.S. drug channel. This newest report focuses on the retail pharmacies’ role in the U.S. drug channel and Fitch’s take on certain issues faced by the industry. Retail pharmacies are often the final stop along the drug channel before a pharmaceutical reaches the consumer. The industry is segmented into four general categories: chain drugstores, mass merchandisers, supermarkets, and independent pharmacies. Retail pharmacies dispense approximately 80% of all prescription drugs in the U.S. Over the past several years, the market share of each pharmacy category has been relatively stable. Chain drugstores dominate the space, with the three largest - CVS Caremark Corp., Rite-Aid Corp., and Walgreen Co. - accounting for nearly 40% of all prescription volume in the U.S. The pharmacies of mass merchandisers and supermarkets, such as Wal-Mart Inc., Kroger Co., Safeway Inc., Target Corp., and SuperValu Inc., dispense roughly 20% of prescriptions, and independent and regional pharmacies dispense about 16%. Overall pharmacy volumes are expected to be supported by an aging U.S. population, the now-underway generic wave, an improving drug pipeline, and pending healthcare reform legislation. However, the on-going push to moderate the growth in drug spending by third-party payors - including Medicare and Medicaid - may pressure margins in the intermediate term. Other items discussed within the report include the dispute between Walgreen Co. (Walgreens) and Express Scripts Inc. (Express Scripts) and the recent merger of Express Scripts and Medco Health Solutions, Inc. These developments will likely continue to affect volumes within and among channels of pharmaceutical dispensing. The full report, ‘Navigating the Drug Channel - Retail Pharmacies: The Last Link,’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com.’ The final report in the series ‘The ABCs (and Ds) of Drug Reimbursement’ is expected to be published in mid-June. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)