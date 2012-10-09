FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms the Doctors Company Group's ratings
#Market News
October 9, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms the Doctors Company Group's ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings on The Doctor's Company, an Inter-Insurance Exchange (Doctors) and its
wholly owned insurance subsidiaries (see list below), collectively referred to
as The Doctors Company Group (TDC). The Rating Outlook for all ratings is
Stable. 

TDC's ratings are based on above-average underwriting performance and 
profitability relative to medical professional liability insurance (MPLI) peers,
favorable loss reserve levels, strong statutory capital position, and an 
experienced management team that employs a conservative operating strategy that 
is focused on long-term underwriting profitability. 

The rating also considers that TDC is a mono-line insurer operating in one of 
the more volatile segments of the property/casualty insurance industry. Market 
conditions in the last decade were favorably affected by legislative reforms, a 
drop in claims frequency, and market exits from underperforming competitors. 
While Fitch does not anticipate a precipitous drop in underwriting results for 
the MPLI industry, near-term softening of rates will promote downward pressure 
on profitability.

Fitch notes that while TDC's acquisition of FPIC last year is still recent, the 
integration efforts to date have not encountered any significant issues. The 
FPIC acquisition will give TDC an opportunity to better compete primarily in 
Florida and Texas.

TDC reported a statutory calendar year and accident year combined ratio of 
103.1% and 103.3% respectively for first half 2012 compared to full year 2011 
calendar and accident year combined ratios were 87.7% and 106.4% respectively.

Fitch notes that TDC's calendar year underwriting results have been influenced 
by sizeable favorable reserve development for several years and thus analyzes 
underwriting results more so on an accident year basis to reduce the influence 
of reserve development when looking at profitability. 

Within Fitch's rating rationale are multiple rating triggers. If TDC were to 
materially deviate from any of these items, especially for an extended period, 
the ratings could be affected.

Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade in the near term is less likely given the 
company's narrow product focus in a highly volatile line of business.

The following is a list of triggers that could lead to a downgrade:  

-- An increase in the company's operating leverage, as defined by net written 
premiums to policyholder surplus, of 1.0x or higher. 

--Material adverse reserve development. 

--Failure to maintain pricing discipline in a softening rate environment.

Fitch has affirmed the 'A' IFS ratings of the following TDC insurance 
subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook:

-- Doctors Company, An Interinsurance Exchange; 

--Professional Underwriters Liability Insurance Company (PULIC);

--Underwriter for the Professions Insurance Company (UPIC);

--OHIC Insurance Company (OHIC);

--SCPIE Indemnity Company

--American Physicians Capital Inc

--First Professional Insurance Company

--Anesthesiologists Professional Assurance Company

--Intermed Insurance Company

--Advocate MD Insurance of the Southwest, Inc.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.  The ratings 
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has 
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
