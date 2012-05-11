TEXT-Fitch upgrades Banco Pine's ratings

May 11 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on Banco Pine S.A. (Pine): --Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'; --Viability rating upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-'; --Support rating affirmed at '5'; --Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF'; --Long-term national rating upgraded to 'A+(bra)' from 'A(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1(bra)'; --Banco Pine S.A. USD 125 million Subordinated notes to 'B+' from 'B'. The upgrade on Banco Pine S.A.'s (Pine) foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and national ratings are based on the bank's continued diversification of its funding profile and its good assets and liabilities management. Pine's loan book portfolios are adequately matched with its funding and presents a positive gap, which allied with a good liquidity position evidences the bank's overall solid financial strength. Further rating uplift is limited unless structural changes towards income, asset and liability diversification are achieved in a consistent manner. Ratings may be negatively affected by continued asset quality deterioration that may undermine its earnings and capital base. The ratings also reflect Pine's consistent improvements in the areas mentioned above and its conservative approach towards risk management, which underpins its strategic plan set out in 2008 of focusing on the lower end of the corporate segment by continually expanding its client base and increasing client penetration with a strong focus in cross-selling. The ratings also incorporate the fact that as a midsized bank Pine presents assets and liabilities concentrations and its income sources are still far from being diversified, facts common to niche banks all over the world. Due to its profile as a midsized bank focused on corporate companies, Pine's funding base (like those of its peers) is mostly concentrated in wholesale funding. However, Pine's stability through the economic cycle and its variety of funding options in hand makes the bank different from other players of a similar size. As such, Pine procures its funding from time wholesale deposits (33% of total funding and with no daily liquidity features as is common for several Brazilian banks). It also maintains access to bilateral lending with banks locally and abroad, multilateral funding and also, leverage on development funds provided by BNDES. On a positive note, the bank still uses secured funding facilities as DPGEs and domestic securitizations and loan sales although those represent a smaller portion of its total funding Pine has been able to present satisfactory asset quality ratios and good provisioning coverage. The portfolio is well diversified and largely covered by collaterals, resulting in a below average ratio of ultimate loan losses and past due loans normally below 1% of total loans. Risk controls have also consistently been improved in order to cope with higher competition, the possible effects of previous fast loan growth and lower expected economic activity in Brazil. In keeping with industry trends, Fitch expects that Pine's asset quality may be mildly affected by lower economic growth in 2012 as some deterioration was noted in 2011 when both impaired loans and charge-offs increased in absolute terms. Fitch also expects that Pine's income generation and current stock of reserves should be enough to compensate such trend, without resulting on a deterioration of its profitability and/or capital base. Although still relatively small compared to total operating earnings, fee income has been sustainably improved in the last four years as a consequence of higher client penetration and the offer or more value added services to its clients. Worth mentioning, and especially in times when interest spreads are under pressure within the industry, a successful expansion of non interest income will be required to preserve current profitability levels and, ultimately, preserve or expand current capital levels. The bank maintains a sound liquidity position, and its Fitch Core Capital and Regulatory Capital (13.4% and 18.5% in December 2011, respectively) are in line with its peers' average. Banco Pine S.A. is a midsized bank, which focuses in the upper-middle and low corporate segments (companies with net sales exceeding BRL500 million). The bank was founded in 1997, is controlled by Noberto Pinheiro, and has been listed on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange (Bovespa) since 2007.