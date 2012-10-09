FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P reinstates Tenet notes 'B+' rating
October 9, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P reinstates Tenet notes 'B+' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected an error by
reinstating its 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating on Tenet
Healthcare Corp.'s $1 billion 8.875% senior secured notes due 2019. The
ratings were withdrawn due to an administrative error.

(For the corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Tenet 
Healthcare, published Oct. 1, 2012.)

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

 (New York Ratings Team)

