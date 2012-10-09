FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch Q2 U.S. telecommunications, cable stats quarterly report
#Market News
October 9, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch Q2 U.S. telecommunications, cable stats quarterly report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 9 - According to a new report issued today by Fitch Ratings, the U.S.
Telecom and Cable sector's liquidity and margins remain stable in the face of
competitive pressures and a slow growth environment.

Second-quarter liquidity remained strong, with 91% of committed facilities
available for borrowing and total liquidity exceeding aggregate 2012, 2013, and
2014 maturities. Issuers in the portfolio have decreased aggregate 2012 and 2013
maturities by over $13 billion since first quarter 2012. Latest 12 months (LTM)
free cash flow (FCF) improved in the second quarter to $34 billion, and issuers
maintained balance sheet cash and short-term investment balances of
approximately $40 billion.

Margins have remained stable in the face of persistent competitive pressures,
and with minimal organic growth opportunities. Aggregate LTM EBITDA margins
declined 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 32%. Credit profiles are
steady as leverage is relatively unchanged from the previous year at 2.35x from
2.42x. However, a few companies saw an increase in debt levels. Crown Castle
International Corp. increased leverage after closing on the NextG Networks
acquisition for $1 billion during April. DISH Network Corp. also witnessed
higher leverage after committing capital for a potential wireless network
buildout.

Issuers have continued to funnel FCF to shareholders in the form of dividends
and share repurchases. Dividends and share repurchases increased almost 3% year
over year to $5.72 billion from $5.57 billion. Fitch expects the issuers to
continue channeling excess FCF to shareholders in the near term.

A series of recently announced merger and acquisition activity within the cable
sector underscores the difficulty smaller operators are encountering in
generating organic revenue growth. Revenue growth and incremental
service-penetration gains of legacy products are slowing. Operators are faced
with maturing product and service portfolios and unrelenting competitive
pressures. Inorganic growth opportunities are emerging as a key element to
long-term growth strategies.

The full report 'Telecommunications & Cable Stats Quarterly -- Second-Quarter
2012' is available on www.fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Telecom and Cable Stats Quarterly
- Second-Quarter 2012 (Telecom and Cable)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
