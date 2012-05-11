TEXT-Fitch affirms Mexico's IDR at 'BBB'

May 11 - Fitch Ratings affirms Mexico's ratings as follows: --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Local currency IDR at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Country Ceiling at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Mexico's ratings are supported by the country's well-anchored macroeconomic stability, low external imbalances, modest external indebtedness and a relatively healthy banking sector. These strengths sufficiently counterbalance Mexico's rating constraints which include its relatively low economic growth record as well as structural weaknesses in its public finances. 'Mexico's credible policy framework, low external imbalances and its higher international reserves cushion place the country in a good position to withstand the volatile international environment,' said Shelly Shetty, Head of Fitch's Latin America Sovereigns group. The economy is expected to decelerate somewhat in 2012 compared to last year but Fitch forecasts growth could reach 3.5% this year. Downside risks stem from softer growth in the U.S. or increased risk aversion stemming from the eurozone crisis. Inflation continues to be moderate and remains within the central bank's target of 3%+/-1%. Fitch forecasts current account deficits to remain below 2% of GDP during the next two years and these could be funded by foreign direct investment flows. Mexico will likely meet its fiscal targets this year and the government debt dynamics remain stable. The sovereign has already funded its external borrowing needs for the year. Fitch expects the impending electoral cycle to be broadly neutral in the near term. Mexico will hold Presidential and Congressional elections on July 1, 2012. Although political noise may increase in the run up to the elections, Fitch does not expect this to materially impact the economic and financial stability of the country. The strengthening of political institutions over the past decade should allow for a smooth transition of power, while broad policy continuity following the elections is expected to anchor macroeconomic stability. 'While the next administration will inherit a relatively resilient economy, it will need to pursue structural reforms to bolster growth prospects and improve fiscal flexibility,' said Shetty. Five and 10-year year GDP growth of 1.6% and 2.2%, respectively highlight that economic stability needs to be complemented by further reforms to improve the country's economic dynamism. High oil dependence of government revenues, a relatively narrow non-oil tax base as well as limited resources in oil stabilization fund limit the capacity of the government to respond to economic and oil income shocks. Expanding the scope of private sector in the oil sector will also enhance its medium-term prospects. Moreover, a successful strategy to reverse the increased drug-related violence observed in recent years would improve business and consumer confidence and the rule of law. Sustained macroeconomic stability, a reinvigoration of the reform momentum that increases fiscal flexibility and improves prospects for the oil sector and the broader economy would be viewed positively. On the other hand, a marked deterioration in public finances leading to unstable debt dynamics would be viewed negatively. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated Aug. 15, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Methodology