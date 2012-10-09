FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns Peak 10 Holding 'B' rating
October 9, 2012

TEXT-S&P assigns Peak 10 Holding 'B' rating

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. data center operator Peak 10 Holding Corp. plans to issue a new 
$300 million senior secured term loan to refinance its existing credit 
facility and pay a dividend of approximately $215 million to its 
private-equity owners.
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating and negative outlook 
to Peak 10 Holding Corp.
     -- We are also assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery 
rating to subsidiary Peak 10 Inc.'s $330 million senior secured credit 
facilities, including a $300 million term loan due 2019 and $30 million 
revolving credit facility due 2018.
     -- The negative outlook reflects Peak 10's heightened leverage exceeding 
8x pro forma for the recapitalization, and the increased likelihood for a 
downgrade if the company is unable to grow EBITDA by at least 20% in 2013.

Rating Action
On Oct. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate 
credit rating to Charlotte, N.C.-based Peak 10 Holding Corp. The outlook is 
negative.

We also assigned our 'B' issue-level rating on subsidiary Peak 10 Inc.'s $330 
million senior secured credit facilities. The proposed facilities consist of a 
$300 million term loan due 2019 and a $30 million revolving credit facility 
due 2018. The '3' recovery rating on this debt indicates our expectation for 
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale
The ratings reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial profile and 
"weak" business risk profile under our criteria. Pro forma for the proposed 
recapitalization transaction, we expect our adjusted measure of leverage for 
the company to be above 8x at the end of 2012 under our base-case scenario, 
which includes the present value of operating leases in our debt calculation. 
However, we also expect healthy revenue growth of 15% to 20% over the next 
couple of years, fueled by increased utilization of existing assets, facility 
expansions, and a secular trend toward outsourcing IT functions with managed 
and cloud services, partially offsetting these risk factors.

Our assessment of the company's business risk takes into account its small 
scale with limited business diversity, and exposure to economically sensitive 
small and midsized business (SMB) customers. In our view, these risks more 
than offset the company's multiyear contracts, its focus on less competitive 
second- and third-tier markets, and a modest utilization rate that will allow 
for high-margin incremental growth.

Peak 10 is a data center operator that provides colocation, bandwidth, and 
managed services to SMB customers with operations in the southeastern U.S. 
Formed in 2000, the company has grown through a series of small acquisitions, 
greenfield market entry, and organic growth. It now operates 23 data centers 
in 10 markets across 7 states. The diversified customer base reflects the 
focus on small businesses, as its largest customer accounts for under 2% of 
total revenue, and the top 25 customers less than 20%.

The data center colocation business represents about 58% of revenues. We view 
this business segment favorably, given the predictable recurring revenue base 
and low customer churn. The company's utilization of existing facilities, 
based on power consumption, is about 47%, providing for significant potential 
to expand its existing base of business within the current footprint. Monthly 
churn for colocation tends to be under 1%, since customers may face high 
switching costs. Further, we view technology risk as limited since the company 
primarily provides physical space, power, and cooling for Internet 
infrastructure. However, Peak 10's focus on small customers and its relatively 
small facilities reduce the potential for economies of scale that influence 
high margins for larger providers. It also caps average revenue per customer, 
making high growth more difficult to achieve and maintain.

Bandwidth connectivity accounts for 20% of Peak 10's revenues. This includes 
delivering Internet access and private-line connections to its colocation 
customers. Given our expectations for growth in Internet traffic and the 
resulting increased need for bandwidth, we expect strong demand for both 
colocation space and connectivity to continue over the next few years.

The company derives the remaining 22% of revenues from managed and cloud 
services, which we expect will grow faster than the company's other segments. 
This business includes a wide range of services, but given its SMB customer 
base, Peak 10 specializes in backup and restoration, network management, and 
virtual services, which are less labor intensive than managed service 
applications that larger enterprise customers require. Additionally, Peak 10 
can offer these services from a centralized infrastructure. The operating 
leverage and low overhead provide Peak 10 a high gross margin of near 75% for 
these services. We believe Peak 10 can benefit from selling managed services 
to its current customers because it already has an established relationship 
and houses the customers' key infrastructure. However, due to lower barriers 
to entry increasing competition, lower customer switching costs, and the 
potential for in-housing, managed and cloud services could lead to higher 
customer churn and are more susceptible to pricing pressure. Customers may 
also eliminate or bring these functions in-house to reduce costs during an 
economic downturn.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to grow about 20% in 2012, 
reflecting sales of managed services to current customers, the addition and 
expansion of facilities, and new colocation customer growth in its current 
data centers. We see revenue continuing to grow by about 15% to 20% over the 
next couple of years. As facility utilization increases and revenues shift to 
higher margin managed services, adjusted EBITDA margins, which were about 40% 
as of the second quarter of 2012, should modestly improve toward the mid-40% 
area in the near term. We assume EBITDA will increase by more than 20% in 
2012, with similar EBITDA growth of around 20% in 2013. Incorporating these 
growth expectations and no additional debt-funded expansions, we believe that 
total adjusted leverage will be above 8x at the end of 2012, and just below 7x 
by the end of 2013. We expect the company to build and acquire new facilities, 
but still achieve break-even free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012. Given 
the company's increased leverage and higher cash interest expense, we expect 
FOCF to be modestly negative in 2013 despite strong EBITDA growth.

Liquidity
We consider Peak 10's liquidity "adequate" under our criteria. Sources of 
liquidity consist of an undrawn $30 million revolving credit facility and $12 
million of cash pro forma for the recapitalization transaction, as of Sep. 30, 
2012. Liquidity is critical for the company to fund its operating needs and 
data center expansion. While we expect FOCF to be break-even in 2012 due to 
elevated capital expenditures for new growth, we believe the cash and revolver 
are sufficient to fund a deficit that could arise in 2013. In line with our 
criteria, we expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over 
the next year and net sources to remain positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop 
in EBITDA. The proposed credit facility includes a total leverage covenant 
that we expect will provide over 25% EBITDA headroom.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Peak 10, to be 
published on RatingsDirect soon after this report.

Outlook
The outlook is negative. We expect leverage to exceed 8x pro forma for the 
proposed recapitalization, which would not support the rating if the company 
does not remain on a trajectory to reduce leverage to below 7x by the end of 
2013. We believe the company can achieve this leverage improvement if it can 
increase EBITDA by at least 20% in 2013. However, if an unfavorable shift in 
the supply-demand curves in its core data center markets in 2013 results in 
slower-than-expected EBITDA growth, leverage is likely to remain above 7x. We 
will closely monitor Peak 10's run-rate EBITDA versus our base-case forecast 
throughout the next year to determine if the company is unlikely to de-lever 
below 7x, which would warrant a downgrade to the rating. 

Alternatively, over the next year, if the company issues additional debt for 
an acquisition which does not have as favorable profit characteristics as its 
core business, we could lower the rating if prospects for debt reduction 
become more limited.

Strong demand for data center colocation space should result in continued 
double-digit revenue growth and improvements in overall profitability, 
resulting in material leverage reduction from EBITDA growth over the next few 
years. We could revise the outlook to stable if we believe the company is on a 
path to sustain leverage below the mid-6x area over the next year, which could 
occur if EBITDA growth were to exceed 20%.

Ratings List

New Rating; Outlook Action

Peak 10 Holding Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      

New Rating

Peak 10 Inc.
 Senior Secured
  US$30 mil revolver bank ln due 2018   B                  
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
  US$300 mil term B bank ln due 2019    B                  
   Recovery Rating                      3                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

