TEXT-Fitch affirms Molymet issuer default ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Molibdenos y Metales S.A.'s (Molymet) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and national scale ratings at 'A+(cl)' and 'AA+(mex)'. A full list of rating actions is shown below. Consistently Strong Capital Structure: Molymet's investment grade ratings reflect the company's strong capital structure, as demonstrated by its average net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.5 times (x) from 2007-2011. The company also benefits from its stable 'Tolling' and 'Byproducts' business lines, together accounting for approximately 54% of 2011 EBITDA, providing considerable cash flow stability due to the long-term nature of its contracts. Molymet's ratings are additionally supported by its leading market position and geographic diversification as a processor of molybdenum ore with production facilities in Chile, Mexico, Belgium, Germany and China. Comfortable Liquidity; Cash Earmarked for Investments: Molymet has strong liquidity, with a cash position of USD628 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 and a manageable debt amortization profile. This record high cash balance includes a portion of unspent proceeds from the Mexican bond program issuance that took place in April 2011 and is also bolstered by improved profitability during 2011. The company's cash to short-term debt ratio was comfortable at 4.5x. Molymet's FFO to short-term debt ratio was 1.2x and CFFO to short-term debt ratio was 1.1x at year-end 2011. The company's short-term debt increased to USD138 million in 2011 from USD73 million in 2010. The company has pending debt maturities of USD126 million of bonds and USD24 million of bank loans coming due in 2012. This amount is currently covered by cash on balance sheet taking into account Molymet's recent 13% stake acquisition in Molycorp (NYSE: MCP) for USD390 million during the first quarter of 2012. Fitch estimates approximately USD240 million of cash and marketable securities remaining at Molymet post-transaction completion, notwithstanding additional cash generated during the first quarter. Molymet's liquidity position is further enhanced by its access to available committed lines of credit, with 10 different banks, totaling USD797 million. These credit lines are renewed annually and are currently available for one year. The company could use its cash and bank lines to fund possible bolt-on acquisitions or use it for working capital, in addition to funding capex. Non-Cash Accretive, Net Leveraging, Strategic Acquisition: During the first quarter of 2012, Molymet announced the acquisition of a 13% equity interest in Molycorp for USD390 million, paid in cash. This strategic acquisition is non-cash accretive to Molymet and increased the company's net debt to EBITDA ratio to 1.5x from -0.7x post transaction completion. Molymet expects to receive dividends from Molycorp from 2014, although they will likely be non-material. Molycorp is a Rare Earths (cerium, lanthanum, neodymium and praseodymium) mining company based in North America. Molymet's minority investment will allow it to take tentative steps to diversify its product portfolio into a complimentary and strategically important segment in which its technological expertise can be utilized. Molycorp will benefit from Molymet's patented technological expertise in processing strategic metals which will ultimately benefit Molymet through its shareholding in the company. The price paid by Molymet for 13% of Molycorp values the company at approximately USD3 billion. Molycorp's market capitalization as of May 8, 2012 was US2.41 billion, indicating a 24% premium paid by Molymet for its stake in the company. The investment will allow Molymet an active participation on Molycorp's board of directors. No Net Debt at Year End 2011: Molymet's net debt position remained at zero in 2011 with total adjusted debt of USD497 million, composed of USD31 million of bank debt and USD466 million of bonds issued in Chile and Mexico. Average life of the debt is around seven years. The company's total debt in 2011 has increased from USD406 million in 2010, as it ramps-up its current investment cycle. The main contributor to the debt increase is the issuance of MXP1.5 billion bonds issued in Mexico during April 2011 under its Certificados Bursatiles program. Scheduled debt repayments and increasing EBITDA generation as the company's new projects come online are expected to maintain credit metrics within the rating category. Fitch projects that Molymet will keep a cash balance above USD200 million following its various investments and that net debt to EBITDA will be around 1.5x levels by year end 2012. Stable Financial Performance: Molymet's EBITDA has averaged close to USD170 million over the last five years, with the stability a result of long-term contracts and technological high barriers to entry for potential competitors. The company generated EBITDA of USD178 million and EBITDA margins of 13.4% during 2011. This represents a 27% increase on USD140 million and EBITDA margin of 10.8% during 2010. The company's profit margins improved as a result of processing lower quality molybdenum ores that carry a higher tolling cost. The company's Tolling business line comprised 27% of 2011 EBITDA compared to 25% of 2010 EBITDA, with Byproducts also accounting for 27%, and Own Sales 47% in 2011. Fitch forecasts Molymet's revenue generation at around USD1 billion during 2012, with EBITDA in the range of USD145-150 million as a result of the moderate decline in molybdenum and rhenium prices, offset by stable tolling contracts and byproduct sales. This compares to actual revenues of USD1.33 billion in 2011, a slight increase from USD1.30 billion in 2010, notwithstanding processing volumes similar to 2010 levels. The forecasted performance is supported by the company's stable Own Sales business line, accounting for 46% of EBITDA in 2011. EBITDA margins are expected to end the year at around 13-14% as a result. Molymet generated stronger FFO of USD169 million and CFFO of USD149 million in 2011 compared to FFO of USD97 million and CFFO was USD77 million in 2010. As a result, FCF was USD21 million after a working capital outflow of USD-19.6 million, capex of USD-59 million and dividends of USD-69.6 million in 2011. This compares to a negative FCF of USD8 million in 2010 that was due to a negative working capital outflow of USD-20 million, dividends of USD-33 million and capex of USD-52 million. Investments for Increased Production Capacity: The company has a manageable investment plan of USD232 million from 2012-2014 relating to future processing capacity expansion, to be funded with a combination of internal cash generation and new debt over the next three years. In Chile, the projects include a USD50 million processing capacity increase of the Mejillones plant by an additional 33 million LBs per year and a new facility at Molynor for cleaning molybdenum concentrates for USD37 million to allow more efficiency recovery of moly and other minerals. In addition, the construction of a new SxRenio plant in Nos for USD15 million will also take place in Chile. In Mexico, the company is investing in a new catalysts recycling plant at Molymex for USD130 million to allow for the recovery of molybdenum, cobalt, nickel and vanadium. This investment is targeted to improve the company's byproducts business line. Lower Molybdenum Oxide Prices Expected; Working Capital to Benefit: As a molybdenum ore processor, the company's working capital requirements increase dramatically in periods of rising prices, and correspondingly decline when prices fall. The company is only able to benefit from sizeable working capital inflows on the way down in the cycle and needs to fund working capital requirements in the upturn as prices go up exponentially. As a result, the company recorded a working capital outflow of USD19.6 million in 2011 compared to USD19.8 million in 2010 as molybdenum prices reduced by just USD0.20 per LB to USD15.50 per LB on average. Fitch expects molybdenum prices to decline to around the USD13-14 per LB range for 2012 leading to expected FCF generation of around USD54 million for the year, after capex and dividends. The projected FCF benefits from the lower molybdenum price working capital inflow. The company's cash flow generation is directly linked to the fluctuation in molybdenum prices with large increases in working capital requirements as prices rise, and lower working capital when they fall. For every USD1 rise in the price of molybdenum, the company requires approximately USD20 million of working capital; high cash levels and availability of banking lines are more than sufficient to support an increase in working capital needs. Key Rating Drivers: A substantial increase in Molymet's base EBITDA level and greater diversification of its client base and revenue stream could lead to a Positive Outlook or rating upgrade, as would a substantial increase in global market share. Diversifying further down the molybdenum processing chain would also be a positive factor for the company, as it would cushion Molymet from the risk of clients investing in molybdenum processing facilities of their own. A Negative Outlook or rating downgrade could be triggered by a combination of some of the following factors: a loss of major processing clients, a large debt funded acquisition, a substantial loss or weakening of existing tolling contracts, or a sustained increase in leverage throughout the next business cycle. Fitch affirms Molymet's ratings as follows: --Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Local currency long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --National scale rating at 'A+(cl)'; --National scale rating at 'AA+(mex)'; --Senior unsecured rating at 'A+(cl)'; --Certificados Bursatiles 'AA+(mex)'. --National Equity Rating Level 3. The Rating Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)