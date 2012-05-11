FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Williams Capital Government Money Market Fund
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 11, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Williams Capital Government Money Market Fund

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to Williams
Capital Government Money Market Fund managed by Williams Capital Management,
LLC.	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS:	
	
--High credit quality; 	
--Short maturity profile;	
--Minimal exposure to interest rate risk;	
--The capabilities and resources of Williams Capital Management, LLC as
investment advisor. 	
	
The 'AAAmmf' ratings reflect the fund's extremely strong capacity to achieve its	
investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder 	
liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk. 	
	
FUND OBJECTIVE AND STRUCTURE	
	
The fund seeks to provide its shareholders with a level of current income that 	
is consistent with the goals of preservation of capital and liquidity. As of 	
April 24, 2011, the fund had $930.3 million in assets under management.	
	
CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION	
	
By its prospectus the fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing 	
principally in U.S. treasury obligations, U.S. government obligations and its 	
agencies and instrumentalities and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by	
U.S. treasury obligations and/or senior debt obligations of U.S. government 	
agencies. The fund also invests in municipal variable rate demand obligations 	
backed by letters provided by U.S. government agencies. Fitch views investments 	
in such securities as consistent with Fitch rating criteria.	
	
The fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by transacting exclusively with	
counterparties rated at least 'A/F1' by Fitch or equivalent. The fund limits its	
exposure to individual repurchase agreement counterparties to 20% of their total	
assets, on a fully collateralized basis.	
	
MARKET RISK AND LIQUIDITY PROFILE	
	
The fund seeks to manage its market risk exposure by limiting its weighted 	
average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 and 120 days, 	
respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria. 	
	
The fund also manages its liquidity by investing at least 10% of its total 	
assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying assets such as U.S. 	
Treasuries and at least 30% of its total assets in securities maturing within 	
seven days or other qualified assets. All these fund investment policies are 	
consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria. As of April 24, 2011, the fund	
fully met its internal WAM, WAL and liquidity requirements according to 	
portfolio holdings data available on the fund's website.	
	
INVESTMENT ADVISOR	
	
Williams Capital Management, LLC is a Securities and Exchange 	
Commission-registered investment advisor and a wholly-owned subsidiary of The 	
Williams Capital Group, L.P. Williams Capital Management, LLC, established in 	
2002, provides cash management and short-term fixed income investment strategies	
in customized separate accounts and through the Williams Capital Government 	
Money Market Fund. As of April 30, 2012, Williams Capital Management, LLC has 	
approximately $1.79 billion in assets under management. 	
	
Fitch views Williams Capital Management, LLC's investment advisory capabilities,	
operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures are 	
consistent with the rating assigned to the fund. Given the reduced credit and 	
liquidity risk associated with U.S. Treasury and government funds, Fitch views 	
the role of the fund sponsor as a potential provider of financial support during	
periods of stress as less critical relative to that associated with management 	
of prime money market funds.	
	
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE	
	
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market 	
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines 	
for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch. 	
Furthermore, given the primary investment focus on U.S. government securities, 	
the rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes in the U.S government's 	
financial condition and that of the broader U.S. economy. 	
	
Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other pertinent fund data 	
from the fund administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines 	
and maintain its money market fund ratings. For additional information about 	
Fitch money market fund rating criteria, please review the criteria referenced 	
below, which can be found on Fitch's web site.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.