TEXT-Fitch affirms Williams Capital Government Money Market Fund

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to Williams Capital Government Money Market Fund managed by Williams Capital Management, LLC. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --High credit quality; --Short maturity profile; --Minimal exposure to interest rate risk; --The capabilities and resources of Williams Capital Management, LLC as investment advisor. The 'AAAmmf' ratings reflect the fund's extremely strong capacity to achieve its investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk. FUND OBJECTIVE AND STRUCTURE The fund seeks to provide its shareholders with a level of current income that is consistent with the goals of preservation of capital and liquidity. As of April 24, 2011, the fund had $930.3 million in assets under management. CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION By its prospectus the fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing principally in U.S. treasury obligations, U.S. government obligations and its agencies and instrumentalities and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by U.S. treasury obligations and/or senior debt obligations of U.S. government agencies. The fund also invests in municipal variable rate demand obligations backed by letters provided by U.S. government agencies. Fitch views investments in such securities as consistent with Fitch rating criteria. The fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by transacting exclusively with counterparties rated at least 'A/F1' by Fitch or equivalent. The fund limits its exposure to individual repurchase agreement counterparties to 20% of their total assets, on a fully collateralized basis. MARKET RISK AND LIQUIDITY PROFILE The fund seeks to manage its market risk exposure by limiting its weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 and 120 days, respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria. The fund also manages its liquidity by investing at least 10% of its total assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying assets such as U.S. Treasuries and at least 30% of its total assets in securities maturing within seven days or other qualified assets. All these fund investment policies are consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria. As of April 24, 2011, the fund fully met its internal WAM, WAL and liquidity requirements according to portfolio holdings data available on the fund's website. INVESTMENT ADVISOR Williams Capital Management, LLC is a Securities and Exchange Commission-registered investment advisor and a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Williams Capital Group, L.P. Williams Capital Management, LLC, established in 2002, provides cash management and short-term fixed income investment strategies in customized separate accounts and through the Williams Capital Government Money Market Fund. As of April 30, 2012, Williams Capital Management, LLC has approximately $1.79 billion in assets under management. Fitch views Williams Capital Management, LLC's investment advisory capabilities, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures are consistent with the rating assigned to the fund. Given the reduced credit and liquidity risk associated with U.S. Treasury and government funds, Fitch views the role of the fund sponsor as a potential provider of financial support during periods of stress as less critical relative to that associated with management of prime money market funds. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch. Furthermore, given the primary investment focus on U.S. government securities, the rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes in the U.S government's financial condition and that of the broader U.S. economy. Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other pertinent fund data from the fund administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund ratings. For additional information about Fitch money market fund rating criteria, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)