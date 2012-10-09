FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch on U.S. life insurers' investment portfolios
October 9, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch on U.S. life insurers' investment portfolios

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 9 () - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Life Insurers' Investment
Portfolios -- Results of Fitch's Year-End 2011 SurveyOct 9 - Fitch Ratings today released a Special Report that examines the
investment portfolios of U.S. life insurance companies at year-end 2011. The
results of the report are based on statutory information Fitch compiles annually
from an investment survey of its universe of rated life insurance entities.
Fitch estimates these results represent approximately two-thirds of the total
life insurance industry's general account invested assets and include 16 of the
largest 20 life insurance groups in the U.S. based on total admitted assets.

In this report, Fitch analyzes each asset class within the life companies'
investment portfolios. At year-end 2011, general account assets were
predominately invested in fixed-income securities, including bonds and mortgage
loans. For the 31 insurance groups Fitch surveyed, fixed-income securities on
average accounted for 83% of total invested assets. The remaining 17% was
comprised of other invested assets shown on Schedule BA of the statutory
statements at 5%, contract loans at 4%, cash at 3%, stock at 3%, derivatives at
1% and real estate at 1%.

The bond portfolios of the companies surveyed were heavily weighted toward
corporates, which accounted for more than 60% of the total bond holdings. The
credit quality of corporate bonds was generally high with 80% in the 'A'/'BBB'
range. Approximately 11% of corporate securities were below investment-grade.
Foreign government exposure was minimal at less than 1%. For the surveyed
universe, structured securities represented 20% of the investment portfolio.
This included agency pass throughs, commercial mortgage-backed securities
(CMBS), non-agency RMBS, and asset-back securities (ABS).

Overall quality of commercial loan portfolios remains solid. Ninety-one percent
of commercial loans had loan-to-values below 80% at year-end 2011, which
represents an improvement from 84% at year-end 2010. Debt service coverage
ratios (DSCR) were also strong; only 6% of commercial mortgage loans had DSCRs
below 1.0x.

Common and preferred equity exposure in life insurers' general account
portfolios remains low. For most life companies, the bulk of their equity market
exposure is in non-guaranteed separate accounts tied to variable annuities and
pension business. Companies also have additional exposure to asset classes such
as common equity and real estate through investments held in Schedule BA.

Cash and short-term investments as a percentage of total invested assets
remained unchanged from the prior year-end. Fitch had expected this to decline
in 2011 as companies deployed their excess capital accumulated during the
financial crisis. Fitch now believes many companies are holding cash due to
long-term interest rate uncertainty. The notable exception was AIG Life, which
held 10% of invested assets in cash at year-end 2010 and began deploying it in
2011. By year-end 2011, AIG Life's cash position fell to approximately 1% of
total invested assets.

The report 'Life Insurers' Investment Portfolios: Results of Fitch's Year-end
2011 Survey' dated Oct. 9, 2012, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under
'Insurance' and 'Special Reports'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Life Insurers -- Financial Leverage and Debt Servicing Capacity' (Sept. 4,
2012)

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Life Insurers' Financial Leverage and Debt Servicing Capacity

