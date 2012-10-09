FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes sector credit factors for U.S. life insurers
October 9, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes sector credit factors for U.S. life insurers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 9 - Fitch Ratings has issued a sector-specific special report describing
the credit factors the agency uses to analyze the U.S. Life Insurance Sector.

These sector-specific credit factors supplement the global master criteria
'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Sept. 19, 2012, which details key elements
of criteria that influence Fitch's core fundamental credit analysis of insurance
companies and groups. This report is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Consistent with the global master criteria, companies in the U.S. Life Insurance
sector are evaluated considering various qualitative and quantitative credit
factors, including but not limited to: industry profile and operating
environment, market position and size/scale, corporate governance,
capitalization and leverage, financial performance and earnings, and liquidity.

In its new special report, Fitch has placed the various building blocks used to
formulate its ratings within typical ranges to increase the transparency of its
analysis. The report includes various median financial ratios by rating
category, as well as charts that demonstrate how key qualitative factors can
impact a typical rating range.

Ratings in Fitch's U.S. Life Insurance universe typically range between the
'AAA' through 'BBB' category for Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings and
between 'AA' and 'BB' for holding company unsecured senior debt ratings. Key
life insurance industry risk factors include investment risk tied to fixed
income and equity holdings, margin pressures due to macroeconomic headwinds and
intense price competition, asset/liability and liquidity management, and
evolving regulatory, tax and accounting frameworks.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Ratings Methodology', (Sept. 19, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors

Insurance Ratings Criteria: Application in a Stressful Environment
Insurance Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
