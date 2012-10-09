FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: downgrades outnumber upgrades in Q3
#Market News
October 9, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: downgrades outnumber upgrades in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded 156 issuers and
upgraded 65 globally in the third quarter of 2012, according to a Global Fixed
Income Research report published today titled "Global Downgrades Dwarf Upgrades
In The Third Quarter--And Europe Takes Center Stage."

The downgraded issuers had a total of $456.2 (EUR351.6) billion in rated debt, 
and the upgraded entities accounted for $411.1 (EUR316.9) billion in rated debt.
By issuer count, downgrades, which clocked in at 71% of total rating actions 
last quarter, hit the highest level since the third quarter of 2009. This was 
not due to a surge of downgrades, as seen in the recent past, but more because 
of the lack of upgrade activity, especially in the U.S. and Europe, which 
failed to help balance the scale.

"In Europe downgrades outpaced upgrades at a ratio of five to one in the third 
quarter and its outlook, as measured by negative bias, remains 32% worse than 
its historical average since 1995, despite eight consecutive quarters of heavy 
downgrade activity," said Diane Vazza, Managing Director for Standard & Poor's 
Global Fixed Income Research.

While we expect global credit conditions to remain reasonably stable--though 
not positive--in the near term, Europe remains a concern as economic and 
credit conditions there do not currently support a turnaround. (For more 
information, see "The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed," published Sept. 
25, 2012.)


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

