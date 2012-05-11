TEXT-S&P raises Halifax Regional Municipality rating to 'AA-'

Overview -- We are raising our long-term issuer credit rating on Halifax Regional Municipality to 'AA-' from 'A+'. -- The upgrade reflects our view of improved budgetary performance and maintenance of moderate debt levels. -- In part, the ratings reflect our view of strong liquidity and stable economic performance. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in the next two years, Halifax will continue to produce healthy operating surpluses (exceeding 10% of operating revenue) and modest after-capital deficits and that liquidity levels will remain above 150% of debt service. Rating Action On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), in the Province of Nova Scotia (A+/Stable/A-1+), to 'AA-' from 'A+' on improved budgetary performance and maintenance of moderate debt levels. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on HRM reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the following credit strengths: -- Strong liquidity. Standard & Poor's expects that free cash and liquid assets will remain relatively stable in fiscal years 2012 and 2013. At fiscal year-end 2011 (March 31), free cash and liquid assets stood at about C$101 million (or slightly more than 200% of 12 months' debt service). A C$100 million line of credit also bolsters the city's liquidity; -- Steady economic performance. In the next two-to-three years, we believe local economic activity will increase, particularly in the manufacturing sector, as a result of a C$25 billion federal government shipbuilding contract awarded to Irving Shipyard Inc., a local shipbuilder. In our opinion, HRM's nominal GDP per capita was close to the provincial average of about C$38,500 at the end of 2011. Its large share of public-sector employment (which stems from provincial school boards, hospitals, universities, and colleges) and the city's administration provide a high level of employment stability; and -- Healthy budgetary performance. In our opinion, with an increased focus on addressing its infrastructure gap, Halifax's after-capital budgetary performance will remain in a moderate deficit position in the next two years. Nevertheless, we also expect that the city will continue to produce a strong operating surplus of greater than 10% of operating revenue. HRM has consistently produced very strong operating balance (as a share of operating revenues), with surpluses in the past three years of 15%-17%. Nevertheless, somewhat mitigating these results are negative after-capital balances, which came in at a deficit of 0.2% of total revenues at fiscal year-end 2011. Strong surpluses allow HRM to fund a significant portion of its capital expenditures and as a result, to minimize its debenture issuance. We believe HRM's limited financial flexibility partially offsets these credit strengths. Halifax faces a limited ability to cut expenses on the operating side largely because of significant pressure of operating costs and the rehabilitation requirements of existing infrastructure. Furthermore, existing residential assessment, the city's largest revenue driver, is capped at CPI, limiting revenue growth. At fiscal year-end 2011, Halifax's modifiable revenues represented 89.8% of adjusted operating revenue and capital expenditures were 25.7% of total expenditures. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that HRM will continue to produce healthy operating surpluses (exceeding 10% of operating revenues) and modest after-capital deficits in the next two years. We also expect that the city will maintain liquidity of more than 150% of debt service. We believe that the growth will be moderate in 2012 and 2013 as the local economy begins to see benefits from the federal shipbuilding contract. A material increase in the debt burden beyond our expectations such that tax-supported debt represents more than 120% of consolidated operating revenue, or a significant decline in liquidity to less than 120% of debt service within the next two years could place downward pressure on the ratings. A sustained material decline in the debt burden coupled with strengthening cash and investment holdings and solid financial results, that include positive after-capital balances, are definite preconditions for a positive rating action during our two-year outlook horizon. Related Criteria And Research Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Ratings List Rating Raised Halifax Regional Municipality To From Issuer credit rating AA-/Stable/-- A+/Positive/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.