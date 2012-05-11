FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises Halifax Regional Municipality rating to 'AA-'
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Halifax Regional Municipality rating to 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We are raising our long-term issuer credit rating on Halifax Regional 	
Municipality to 'AA-' from 'A+'.	
     -- The upgrade reflects our view of improved budgetary performance and 	
maintenance of moderate debt levels.	
     -- In part, the ratings reflect our view of strong liquidity and stable 	
economic performance.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in the next two 	
years, Halifax will continue to produce healthy operating surpluses (exceeding 	
10% of operating revenue) and modest after-capital deficits and that liquidity 	
levels will remain above 150% of debt service.  	
	
Rating Action	
On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 	
issuer credit rating on Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), in the Province 	
of Nova Scotia (A+/Stable/A-1+), to 'AA-' from 'A+' on improved budgetary 	
performance and maintenance of moderate debt levels.  The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating on HRM reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the following 	
credit strengths:	
     -- Strong liquidity. Standard & Poor's expects that free cash and liquid 	
assets will remain relatively stable in fiscal years 2012 and 2013. At fiscal 	
year-end 2011 (March 31), free cash and liquid assets stood at about C$101 	
million (or slightly more than 200% of 12 months' debt service). A C$100 	
million line of credit also bolsters the city's liquidity;	
     -- Steady economic performance. In the next two-to-three years, we 	
believe local economic activity will increase, particularly in the 	
manufacturing sector, as a result of a C$25 billion federal government 	
shipbuilding contract awarded to Irving Shipyard Inc., a local shipbuilder. In 	
our opinion, HRM's nominal GDP per capita was close to the provincial average 	
of about C$38,500 at the end of 2011. Its large share of public-sector 	
employment (which stems from provincial school boards, hospitals, 	
universities, and colleges) and the city's administration provide a high level 	
of employment stability; and	
     -- Healthy budgetary performance.  In our opinion, with an increased 	
focus on addressing its infrastructure gap, Halifax's after-capital budgetary 	
performance will remain in a moderate deficit position in the next two years. 	
Nevertheless, we also expect that the city will continue to produce a strong 	
operating surplus of greater than 10% of operating revenue. HRM has 	
consistently produced very strong operating balance (as a share of operating 	
revenues), with surpluses in the past three years of 15%-17%. Nevertheless, 	
somewhat mitigating these results are negative after-capital balances, which 	
came in at a deficit of 0.2% of total revenues at fiscal year-end 2011. Strong 	
surpluses allow HRM to fund a significant portion of its capital expenditures 	
and as a result, to minimize its debenture issuance.	
	
We believe HRM's limited financial flexibility partially offsets these credit 	
strengths. Halifax faces a limited ability to cut expenses on the operating 	
side largely because of significant pressure of operating costs and the 	
rehabilitation requirements of existing infrastructure. Furthermore, existing 	
residential assessment, the city's largest revenue driver, is capped at CPI, 	
limiting revenue growth. At fiscal year-end 2011, Halifax's modifiable 	
revenues represented 89.8% of adjusted operating revenue and capital 	
expenditures were 25.7% of total expenditures. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that HRM will 	
continue to produce healthy operating surpluses (exceeding 10% of operating 	
revenues) and modest after-capital deficits in the next two years. We also 	
expect that the city will maintain liquidity of more than 150% of debt 	
service. We believe that the growth will be moderate in 2012 and 2013 as the 	
local economy begins to see benefits from the federal shipbuilding contract. A 	
material increase in the debt burden beyond our expectations such that 	
tax-supported debt represents more than 120% of consolidated operating 	
revenue, or a significant decline in liquidity to less than 120% of debt 	
service within the next two years could place downward pressure on the 	
ratings. A sustained material decline in the debt burden coupled with 	
strengthening cash and investment holdings and solid financial results, that 	
include positive after-capital balances, are definite preconditions for a 	
positive rating action during our two-year outlook horizon.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010	
	
Ratings List	
Rating Raised	
	
Halifax Regional Municipality	
                                 To              From	
 Issuer credit rating            AA-/Stable/--   A+/Positive/--	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.