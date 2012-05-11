FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P corrects Union Central Life Insurance surplus note rating
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P corrects Union Central Life Insurance surplus note rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it corrected its
rating on Union Central Life Insurance Co.'s (UCL; A+/Stable/--) $50 million
8.2% surplus note maturing in 2026 by raising it to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. UCL is a
wholly owned subsidiary of Ameritas Mutual Holding Co. and in our opinion is a
core subsidiary for Ameritas. UCL's operations consist of life and disability
income insurance and annuity and pension contracts.	
	
The rating on the surplus note is now two notches below our rating on UCL, in 	
accordance with our criteria.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Rating Raised                         To          From	
 Union Central Life Insurance Co.	
  $50 Mil. 8.2% Surplus Note          A-          BBB+	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Union Central Life Ins. Co. Rtgs Raised to 'A+'; Ameritas Acacia Grp 	
Rtgs Afrmd: Otlk Stable, Jan. 3, 2006	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.