TEXT-S&P affirms HDI-Gerling Lebensversicherung AG
May 14, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms HDI-Gerling Lebensversicherung AG

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Germany-based life insurer HDI-Gerling Lebensversicherung AG has 	
strengthened its capitalization by de-risking its investment portfolio and 	
obtaining a capital injection of about EUR85 million.	
     -- The company's capitalization has stabilized at the 'BBB' level 	
according to our capital model and its regulatory solvency has improved.	
     -- We are affirming our 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and insurer 	
financial strength ratings on the company consistent with its "core" status 	
within Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG).	
     -- The outlook is stable and reflects the outlook on TPG.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' 	
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on 	
Germany-based life insurer HDI-Gerling Lebensversicherung AG (HG-LV). The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action reflects our continued view that HG-LV has "core" status 	
within its parent group, Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG), whose core 	
operating entities are rated A+/Stable/--. TPG is owned by holding company 	
Talanx AG (A-/Stable/--).	
	
HG-LV has strengthened its capitalization by de-risking its investment 	
portfolio, mainly by reducing its equity exposure. In addition, the company 	
has obtained a capital injection of about EUR85 million from Talanx AG. We 	
believe this represents a strong commitment from the group and underscores its 	
willingness and ability to financially support HG-LV. Consequently HG-LV's 	
capitalization, although still visibly weaker than that of the wider group, 	
has stabilized in the 'BBB' range according to our capital model. Moreover, in 	
2011 the company's regulatory solvency improved. In our base-case assumptions, 	
we expect HG-LV to maintain capitalization in at least the 'BBB' range and 	
regulatory solvency of about 130% to maintain its "core" status.	
	
HG-LV remains the largest life insurer within TPG with about 50% of the 	
group's domestic life business. The company's profitability, however, lags 	
that of its bancassurance sister companies due to the limited profitability of 	
its large with-profit traditional back book. HG-LV has successfully expanded 	
its focus on unit-linked products, and in 2011 attained the No. 3 position in 	
unit-linked new business in Germany. The company needs to demonstrate that 	
this shift of focus is sustainable, but we believe that the new business mix 	
will support new business profitability in 2012 and 2013.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects the outlook on TPG and we expect the ratings on 	
HG-LV to move in lockstep with the ratings on other core subsidiaries of TPG.	
	
We could consider a negative rating action if:	
     -- Capitalization falls short of the 'BBB' range according to our capital 	
model; 	
     -- Regulatory solvency falls below 130% on a lasting basis; 	
     -- New business generation fails to meet our expectations in terms of 	
adding value and profitability.	
	
We see no upside potential at this stage.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal.	
     -- Talanx Primary Insurance Group, Oct. 31, 2011	
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 	
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
HDI-Gerling Lebensversicherung AG	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Stable/--       	
 Financial Strength Rating              A+/Stable/--       	
 Junior Subordinated                    A-                 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

