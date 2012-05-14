FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises ASM International NV outlook
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 14, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises ASM International NV outlook

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM International's 	
(ASMI's) capitalization and the operating results of its front-end
segment 	
notably improved in 2011, thanks to the group's restructuring efforts.	
     -- Moreover, we expect ASMI's profitability and cash flow generation to 	
strengthen further in light of improving industry demand in the second half of 	
2012 and in 2013.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on ASMI to positive from stable and 	
affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate rating.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects the likelihood that we could raise the 	
rating if the front-end's underlying profitability continues to improve and if 	
the group maintains the solid net financial cash position at the Frond-End 	
segment. 	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on The 	
Netherlands-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM International N.V. 	
(ASMI) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the long-term 	
corporate credit rating at 'BB-'.	
	
In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on the group's outstanding 	
EUR150 million convertible bond, due 2014. The recovery rating remains unchanged	
at '3', indicating meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a default.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our view that ASMI's financial risk profile has 	
strengthened in 2011 and will likely improve further over the next 12-18 	
months, primarily thanks to improving industry demand for semiconductor 	
equipment. Furthermore, in our view, ASMI's business risk profile could 	
strengthen in the medium term, due to increasing demand for atomic layer 	
deposition technology, where its front-end segment currently has a strong 	
niche market position. As a result, we forecast improving profit margins and 	
cash flow generation at ASMI's front-end segment through the industry cycle. 	
	
In our base case, we think that group revenues will likely decline to about 	
EUR1.5 billion in 2012, from more than EUR1.6 billion in 2011. But they should 	
recover to about EUR1.6 billion in 2013, primarily thanks to improving industry 	
demand for ASMI's front-end segment and for its 52%-owned Hong Kong 	
subsidiary, ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. (ASMPT; not rated). We expect revenue 	
growth to be supported by higher revenues for atomic layer deposition 	
equipment and a recovery in demand of LED (light-emitting diode) and back-end 	
process equipment. Furthermore, we expect the group's gross and operating 	
margins (excluding impairments and special items) to meaningfully recover from 	
an expected low of 7% in the first quarter of 2012 and meaningfully exceed the 	
17% reported in 2011. In addition, we expect ASMI to at least maintain its 	
currently strong net financial cash position at the Frond-End segment, which 	
stood at EUR91 million on March 31, 2012, up from EUR10 million on March 31,
2011. 	
This is primarily because we expect ASMI to generate positive free cash flow 	
at its front-end operations and maintain a moderately conservative financial 	
policy with regard to the application of ASMPT's sizeable dividend payments 	
(EUR87 million in 2011) in the medium term.	
	
We assess ASMI's business risk profile as "weak", which reflects the highly 	
cyclical and competitive nature of the industry, the still relatively small 	
scope of ASMI's front-end operations, substantial technology risks, and a 	
concentrated customer base. These factors are partly offset by what we see as 	
the group's established niche market positions, solid technological product 	
portfolio, and ASMPT's strong profitability.	
	
Our assessment of ASMI's financial risk profile as "significant" reflects the 	
only modest free cash flow generation of its front-end operations through the 	
cycle and the high dividend leakage to minority shareholders. Cash flow from 	
ASMPT is restricted to semiannual dividend payments. These constraints are 	
partly offset by the group's solid capitalization, including large cash 	
balances, and the high value of ASMI's stake in ASMPT relative to its 	
financial debt.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess ASMI's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria, supported 	
by our view that the group's liquidity sources will exceed its funding needs 	
by more than 2x in 2012 and 2013. However, we do not consider this liquidity 	
profile to be "strong" under our criteria. This is primarily due to our 	
assessment that the group has only satisfactory standing in the credit 	
markets. 	
	
We estimate that ASMI's liquidity sources will be in excess of EUR0.7 billion 	
over the next 12 months. These include:	
     -- Access to a committed stand-by revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR150	
million due July 2014, which was fully available as of March 31, 2012.	
     -- Significant funds from operations in excess of EUR200 million.	
     -- Surplus cash, which we calculate as the difference between available 	
cash balances and about EUR50 million that we estimate as required for 	
operations. As of March 31, 2012, cash on hand amounted to EUR405 million, of 	
which EUR156 million was held at ASMPT.	
	
We estimate ASMI's liquidity needs in 2012 and 2013 potentially in excess of 	
EUR0.3 billion. These include primarily up to EUR100 million in working-capital 	
needs in case of a significant industry recovery, meaningful capital 	
expenditures of about EUR80 million-EUR90 million, modest debt maturities, and 	
large dividends to ASMPT's minority shareholders and ASMI's shareholders. 	
	
The RCF is secured by a portion of ASMI's stake in ASMPT and contains 	
maintenance financial covenants, under which we forecast that ASMI will have 	
significant headroom in the next 18 months.	
	
We note that the documentation for the EUR150 million convertible bonds due 2014	
contains a call option, which ASMI could exercise in 2012, if the stock price 	
exceeds the conversion price of the bonds by 130% in 20 out of 30 consecutive 	
trading days on or after Nov. 27, 2012. Should ASMI elect to exercise this 	
call option, we anticipate that the company's liquidity would remain 	
"adequate" with a ratio of sources to uses above 1.2x.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The EUR150 million senior unsecured convertible bonds issued by ASMI and due in 	
2014 are rated 'BB-', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on 	
ASMI. The recovery rating on these bonds is '3', indicating our expectation of 	
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
The bonds rank junior to debt facilities at the operating company level. While 	
we see coverage as higher than the indicated range, we have capped the 	
recovery rating at '3' in accordance with our criteria. Our criteria specify 	
that the recovery ratings on unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with 	
corporate credit ratings of 'BB-' or higher are generally capped at '3' to 	
account for the risk that their recovery prospects are at greater risk of 	
being impaired by the issuance of additional priority or pari passu debt prior 	
to default.	
	
We have valued ASMI on a going-concern basis, given the leading market 	
positions of its front- and back-end operations, and its valuable intellectual 	
property. Our hypothetical default scenario has default being triggered by a 	
very strong cyclical downturn resulting in low demand for ASMI's products. In 	
this scenario we assume a default in 2016. At the hypothetical point of 	
default, our estimate of the stressed enterprise value is about EUR375 million 	
(including a stress value of the 52% stake in ASMPT, which, in our opinion, is 	
the group's most valuable asset). In addition, we assume that ASMI will 	
refinance its existing convertible bonds and EUR150 million RCF prior to their 	
maturing in 2014. 	
	
Our recovery ratings on the bonds are based on the current capital structure, 	
which, given the weak documentary protections (in particular against raising 	
new debt), could change materially on the path to default. Any change in the 	
group's financial policy and capital structure--such as additional debt raised 	
with parity or priority to these unsecured debt instruments--could 	
significantly affect our hypothetical default scenario and payment waterfall 	
analysis. As a result, this would impair recovery prospects for the bonds and 	
is reflected in our capping of the recovery rating at '3'.	
	
In our view, it could severely harm recovery prospects for bondholders if 	
back-end operations were no longer part of the group and the rated debt 	
remained outstanding. Under this scenario, we could lower the issue ratings on 	
the convertible bonds by multiple notches, given that the stressed enterprise 	
value largely reflects the value of the ASMI's stake in ASMPT.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the 	
long-term rating on ASMI in the next 12 months, if the front-end's 	
profitability continues to improve and if the group at least maintains its 	
current net financial cash position. An upgrade would hinge upon ASMI's 	
ability to generate operating margins well in excess of 10% in the front-end 	
segment on a sustainable basis. At the same time, an upgrade would depend on 	
ASMPT's demonstrably improving its operating margins above 20% and continuing 	
to distribute solid dividends to ASMI.	
	
We would likely revise the outlook to stable if we considered that ASMI's 	
profitability would not materially improve over the next 12 months from 	
current levels or if net financial cash position at the front-end segment 	
turned into a net financial debt position as a result of large shareholder 	
distributions.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed 	
                                        To                 From	
ASM International N.V.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Positive/--    BB-/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                BB-	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3	
 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.