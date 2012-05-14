FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Spain's NCG Banco ratings
May 14, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Spain's NCG Banco ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based NCG Banco, S.A.'s (NCG)
 Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable 	
Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'B'. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded NCG's 	
Viability Rating (VR) to 'c' from 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the	
end of this comment.	
	
The downgrade of NCG's VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank's continued 	
unsupported operation is very unlikely given its poor profitability, strained 	
asset quality and weak capitalisation. This is also reflected by the recent 	
provisioning and capital plan approved by the Bank of Spain, which contemplates 	
the creation of a substantial asset protection scheme (APS). Given the weak 	
economic environment and the evolution of the real estate market in Spain, NCG 	
reported losses at pre-impairment level in 2011. Moreover, the bank charged a 	
further EUR1.6bn of impairments directly against equity, which led its 	
regulatory core capital ratio to fall to 8.1% at end-2011, which is below its 	
minimum requirement of 10%.	
	
NCG's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor of 'BB+'. This reflects the 	
moderate probability of sovereign support being available to the bank, a 	
medium-sized domestic bank, over the long term. The APS would represent 	
near-term evidence of such support. While NCG's approved plan includes an APS, 	
Fitch notes that the full plan still has to be put in place.	
	
The execution of NCG's capital plan or any other extraordinary support measures 	
would initially trigger a downgrade of NCG's VR to 'f', reflecting the bank's 	
failure under Fitch's definitions. After a short period, the bank's VR would be 	
re-assessed, considering the bank's post-support risk profile.	
	
The sale of NCG to a higher rated bank would ultimately be positive for its IDRs	
and senior debt ratings. A weakening of the support Fitch believes to be 	
available to the bank would be negative for its Support Rating Floor and 	
initially Long-term IDR and long-term senior debt.	
	
NCG is highly exposed to real estate development (26.7% of total loans and 	
foreclosed assets) and remains concentrated in names. At end-2011, its NPL ratio	
stood at 11.3% (15.6% with foreclosures) and coverage was 52% for NPLs and 32% 	
for foreclosures.	
	
Other challenges include the need to face a notable restructuring process and 	
achieve synergies from it, to improve underlying profitability. Given the 	
reliance on wholesale funding, funding pressure will persist for some time, 	
despite some easing thanks to the three-year central bank facility, from where 	
NCG obtained EUR10.6bn of liquidity.	
	
NCG's state guaranteed debt has been affirmed at 'A'. Its ratings would be 	
sensitive to any change in the Kingdom of Spain's IDR.	
	
In line with Fitch's criteria on Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar 	
Securities, NCG's subordinated debt has also been downgraded to low rating 	
levels, highlighting a greater probability of non-performance.	
	
NCG is Spain's eighth-largest banking group, with total assets of EUR72bn. It is	
retail-focused in the north-western region of Galicia, where it has a strong 	
retail franchise, as shown by its market share of c.40%. NCG is 90%-owned by 	
Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring as a result of the October 2011 	
capital injection of EUR2.5bn.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook Stable	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'	
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'bb-'	
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'	
Long-term Senior Debt: affirmed at 'BB+'	
Short-term Senior debt: affirmed at 'B'	
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B+'	
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'	
Preference shares: affirmed at 'C'	
State-guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

