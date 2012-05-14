TEXT-Fitch says E&P cost mgmt aided by efficiency, new technology

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 - Upstream oil and gas firms have on average kept a lid on finding, development, and acquisition (FD&A) costs over the past three years, even as higher crude oil prices have pushed industry capex and service costs up quickly. Based on a sample of recent cost trends for rated exploration and production (E&P) companies, Fitch Ratings believes that advances in drilling technology and improved efficiency are having a materially positive impact on the ability of these firms to manage FD&A cost inflation. While capex budgets have increased dramatically across the E&P space over the last several years, recent increases in finding costs per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) have been modest. In large part, we think this reflects the impact of rapid advances in technology and efficiency. A key driver in this regard is improvement in horizontal drilling techniques, including increased frack stages per well, faster well completion as crews move down the learning curve, and other technological advances linked to the North American shale boom. As crude oil prices surged in 2011, a sample of FD&A costs rose at a much slower rate than during the last major run up in prices in 2008. Median 2011 FD&A costs of $18.51 per boe for firms in the Fitch sample compare favorably with the $20.31 per boe figure in 2008. This improvement occurred despite interim drilling and service cost inflation, and despite the fact that 2011 crude oil prices significantly exceeded 2008 price levels using waterborne Brent as a benchmark ($110.86/barrel Brent in 2011 versus $98.07/barrel in 2008). Over a three-year period, FD&A costs for our sample companies were flat, and finding costs fell by about 10% on average from 2008 highs. The technology and efficiency gains seen over the last few years have pushed well productivity up significantly across the upstream space. This, in turn, has driven reserve recoveries higher, helping to blunt the effect of higher drilling and service costs. While $100-plus crude oil prices have swelled the coffers of E&P companies beyond levels imagined a few years ago, operational metrics such as FD&A costs per BOE and reserve replacement remain vital to an understanding of long-term credit quality in the sector. This is especially important in light of the cyclical nature of the E&P business and the fact that investment decisions made today can affect producers’ cost structures and profitability for years to come. For additional details on E&P firms’ operational metrics, including analysis of recent FD&A and reserve trends, see the Fitch special report “Statistical Review of U.S. E&P Companies,” dated May 10, 2012, at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)