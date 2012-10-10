FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes technology quarterly handbook
October 10, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes technology quarterly handbook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Technology Handbook here

Oct 10 - Today Fitch Ratings published its ‘Technology Handbook’ report. This 100-page report provides a summary of operating performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of technology companies, as well as sub-sector overviews for semiconductors, IT Distributors, Hardware, Software, IT Services and EMS.

The report has company pages for all rated Fitch entities, which discuss key credit strengths, concerns and other considerations, risks to the ratings, key metrics, maturity schedules and organization charts.

The report, ‘Technology Handbook’ is available on the Fitch web site at ‘www.fitchratings.com’. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
