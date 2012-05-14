FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco Financiero de Ahorros S.A
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 14, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco Financiero de Ahorros S.A

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Financiero de Ahorros, 	
S.A's. (BFA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and Bankia S.A's 	
Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. Both IDRs are at their Support Rating Floors (SRF). The	
Outlook on both Long-term IDRs is Stable. Fitch has also downgraded BFA's and 	
Bankia's Viability Ratings (VR) to 'c' from 'bb-' and removed the Rating Watch 	
Negative (RWN) on BFA's VR. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this 	
comment.	
	
Bankia's and BFA's Long-term IDRs and Bankia's senior unsecured debt ratings are	
driven by their respective SRFs. Fitch believes there to be a high probability 	
that the Spanish authorities would support Bankia given its systemic importance 	
as Spain's fourth largest bank. BFA's SRF reflects the agency's view that there 	
is a moderate chance that the Spanish authorities would support BFA, a holding 	
company, to prevent contagion and reputational risk from spreading to Bankia. 	
The SRFs and Long-term IDRs of both Bankia and BFA are potentially sensitive to 	
a downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating, particularly were the current 	
'A'/Negative Outlook rating ever to be downgraded by more than one notch. 	
	
The downgrade of BFA's VR to 'c' reflects Fitch's view that its failure is 	
imminent according to Fitch's definitions. BFA has exceptionally high levels of 	
fundamental credit risk given its indebtedness and the weaknesses of its main 	
asset, a 46% stake in Bankia (market capitalisation of just EUR4.1bn as of 11 	
May 2012). Other investments include a repo-funded Spanish government securities	
portfolio, which is mostly used for carry trade purposes, industrial stakes and 	
around EUR7bn of problematic land exposures.	
	
On 9 May 2012, BFA's board of directors requested regulatory approval for the 	
conversion of EUR4.5bn of convertible preference shares, subscribed to by 	
Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB), into ordinary share capital.	
Their conversion would give the Spanish state significant control over BFA. 	
Additional support/actions are also likely to be needed in order to reinforce 	
BFA's capital levels. Measures such as these would be likely to be considered by	
Fitch to be extraordinary support and result in BFA's VR being downgraded to 	
'f'. 	
	
The downgrade of Bankia's VR reflects its weak profitability, funding and 	
liquidity (with a high reliance on funds from European Central Bank and clearing	
house repos) and its high exposure to the collapsed Spanish real estate sector. 	
Fitch views the increased level of real estate coverage requirements announced 	
by the Spanish government on 11 May 2012 as a positive step forward. 	
Nevertheless, Bankia's real estate exposures are still under reserved and 	
non-performing loans levels are under pressure given Spain's weak economic 	
outlook. 	
	
These considerations, notably the pressure on Bankia's capitalisation arising 	
from its need to significantly raise provisions, mean Fitch believes the failure	
of the bank under its definitions to be imminent and that external extraordinary	
support will be required. The receipt of extraordinary support would result in 	
Bankia's VR being downgraded to 'f'.	
	
Fitch views the appointment of Mr. Goirigolazarri as the new President of BFA 	
and Bankia as positive for the group given his long track record in retail 	
banking having held various key positions at BBVA, the most recent being CEO. 	
Bankia's future is likely to entail significant deleveraging and downsizing. 	
Given the Spanish economy is in its second recession and growth prospects are 	
weak, this will not be an easy task.	
	
Bankia has a nationwide presence in Spain and controls an 11% deposit market 	
share.	
	
In line with Fitch's criteria on Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar 	
Securities, as a result of the above rating action, BFA's subordinated debt and 	
preference shares have also been downgraded highlighting a greater probability 	
of non-performance under Fitch's definitions.	
	
BFA's government guaranteed debt represents the vast majority of BFA's senior 	
unsecured liabilities and is rated in line with the Spanish sovereign rating. It	
would thus be sensitive to any change in that rating.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
BFA:    	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Stable Outlook	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B '	
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'bb-', removed from RWN 	
Support Rating affirmed at '3' 	
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' 	
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B+', removed from RWN	
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'B', removed from RWN	
Preference shares: downgrade to 'C' from 'CC'	
Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Bankia:    	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; 	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'	
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'bb-'	
Support Rating: affirmed at '2' 	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'	
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+' 	
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'	
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' 	
Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'A'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.